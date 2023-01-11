MLK holiday to affect city garbage services

January 11, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday will be accompanied by interruptions in Mount Airy’s sanitation services.

This will include no yard waste collections in the city that day. The next such pickups are scheduled a week later on Jan. 23.

In addition, the holiday will affect the commercial garbage routes and the industrial roll-off route normally run on Monday.

Those routes are to be serviced on Tuesday instead.

Municipal offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.