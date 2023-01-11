Confederate graves desecrated in Surry

DOBSON — Two Lowgap residents are facing felony charges for allegedly desecrating the grave sites of Confederate veterans at a cemetery in that area last month, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon.
Travis William Barker, 37, of 228 Barker Hollow Lane, and Tina Louise Lowe, 44, of 156 Sunshine Lane, are each accused of disturbing a casket/grave marker stemming from a Dec. 7 incident at the Cockerham Cemetery.
It is located at 218 Hanner Way, about a quarter-mile off the roadway in a wooded area.
“There’s around 30 graves in it, but there’s only about seven or eight there that are marked,” local Civil War historian Eldridge Easter said of the Cockerham Cemetery, with the rest designated by field stones.
Two of the marked graves were the ones targeted by those charged with the crime, the resting places of Confederate veterans Andrew A. Cockerham and Samuel Cockerham, according to Easter.
On Dec. 7 at about 4:30 p.m., the Surry County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to someone desecrating the grave sites, states an account released Wednesday by Sheriff Steve Hiatt.
The caller stated that the two Confederate grave spots had been damaged during the incident.
Deputy Melody Capper responded to the scene to investigate, locating tools used to disturb the sites.
During the investigation, Capper and a detective with the Surry Sheriff’s Office, Sydney Alderman, were able to identify Barker and Lowe as the individuals involved in damaging the cemetery, Wednesday’s announcement states.
Lowe was arrested relatively soon, on the day after the incident, and was held under a $5,000 secured bond.
However, Barker was not taken into custody until last Friday, by the Dobson Police Department, with a $10,000 secured bond set for him.
Lowe is facing a Feb. 15 appearance in Surry District Court, while Barker is to be in court next Wednesday.
Caskets not opened
Maj. Scott Hudson of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the desecration mainly was limited to the grave sites themselves, including the ground being disturbed, with no actual entry occurring to caskets or anything else of that magnitude.
He said the December crime marks the first time he has dealt with such a case during his law enforcement career spanning multiple decades.
“We don’t have this kind of incident that often,” Hudson said of law enforcement in general, including resting places of Confederate veterans or those of others.
The Surry Sheriff’s Office spokesman said he had not interrogated the two suspects and does not know the motive behind their alleged crime, including why they targeted the graves of former Confederates.
Easter, the local Civil War historian, “absolutely” believes those spots were singled out for that reason.
He says there are increasing numbers of such crimes occurring around the South. In addition to modern anti-Confederacy sentiments, Easter speculates that persons addicted to drugs might be involved who hope to unearth artifacts or souvenirs which could be sold.
No property was removed from the cemetery in Lowgap, Capt. Hudson said.
Easter is hoping the arrests of Barker and Lowe will serve to deter other such crimes.
Both Andrew A. Cockerham and Samuel Cockerham survived the Civil War, with Easter unsure of their relationship to each other with their remains located in the same family cemetery.
Andrew, who was born in 1838 and died in 1910, served with Company E of the 53rd North Carolina Regiment.
Samuel (April 1840-June 1927) was a private, a member of Company D with the 37th North Carolina Regiment.
Both men were in infantry regiments.
