EMT, notary classes offered

January 10, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry Community College is offering Advanced EMT Feb. 13 through May 24, with an orientation scheduled for Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. The orientation and class sessions will be held at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville.

The course is for EMTs wishing to continue their education to Advanced EMT. Students will learn essential advanced skills including advanced airways, intravenous therapy, IV medications, ECG monitor basics, and more.

This Hybrid AEMT course consists of online course work; in-class didactic (lecture/labs/practicals); and EMS, ED, respiratory clinical rotations. In-class will be offered on a Monday/Wednesday flip/flop schedule from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. where students will choose one day each week to attend.

The prerequisites are an active EMT credential; high school diploma or high school equivalency; completed physical/immunization form provided by SCC; drug screen/background check; and entrance assessment exam including sections on English, math and EMT.

Interested applicants should register on signupgenius.com at bit.ly/SCCaemt. Direct questions to Kenneth vaught, scc coordinator of emergency medical program, at 336-386-3633 or vaughtk@surry.edu. learn more about emergency medical service courses at SCC at facebook.com/surryems.

Notary Classes

The college is offering two notary classes this month.

The first course section will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Yadkin Center. The second course section will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Yadkin Center.

Notary Public courses prepares students to become a Notary Public in North Carolina. Topics include notary qualifications, guidelines, and processes for notarizing documents. After passing the course test, students are eligible to submit an application to the Secretary of State to become a notary.

Tuition for this course is $71. For information about this class or to register, call the Yadkin Center at 336-386-3580.