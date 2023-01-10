SCC students hold roundtable discussion

January 10, 2023

Students in Surry Community College’s Professional Development course recently held an end-of-semester breakfast and roundtable discussion with staff and faculty members.

Students in the class, taught by Marsha Underwood, spent the semester focusing on professional social interactions and meal etiquette. Eight college faculty and staff members were invited to share breakfast with the students, as well as discuss the topic of student advising at the college.

Underwood commended her students on their work at this event, saying, “As these students are early on in their college experience, we thought this would be a great chance to gather feedback for the college’s Quality Enhancement Plan topic of student advising. This was also a chance for the students to show off the skills they learned this semester.”

Students who participated in the class and event include Angelica Cortes and Vanessa Lowe of Dobson; Caitlin Grubb of Mount Airy; Kody Ballou of Pilot Mountain; Sofia Grande and Jessica Sonato-Sixtos of Surry County.

Registration is open for spring courses at Surry Community College. For questions about college application, financial aid, or class registration, contact Student & Workforce Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.