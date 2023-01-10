Shoals kindergarten class celebrates book publishing

January 10, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Jessi Seat’s kindergarten class with copies of their published books.

<p>Kacie and Alice Golden.</p>

<p>Ashley, Colbi and James Cooke.</p>

<p>Natalie, Millie Mae and Ben Wright.</p>

<p>Terry, Hunter and Hannah Adams.</p>

<p>Elizabeth and Reese Hull.</p>

<p>Volunteers Sylvia Beane, a grandparent of one of the students, and Pam Benton, an aunt for one of the students.</p>

Jessi Seat’s Shoals Elementary School kindergarten students wrote and published their own book—starting with drafting and writing and then adding illustrations.

“Parents were able to join in on a very special author’s breakfast to celebrate these young authors,” school officials said of the celebration.