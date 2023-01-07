Local DAR doles out honors

Staff Report

Harry Downs receives a Community Service Award from Faye Haas, vice regent of the local Jonathan Hunt Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. Downs, of Pilot Mountain, has been a long-term volunteer Good Citizen judge for the chapter as part of a DAR scholarship program. Not pictured are two other judges tapped for awards, Brenda Barfield and Joyce Downs.

<p>Ava Utt of Millennium Charter Academy, left, shown receiving a certificate from local DAR official Faye Haas, is among area high school seniors selected as 2022 Good Citizens for their campuses by the organization. Not pictured are other school winners, Allyn-Claire Simmons of North Surry High, Calista Stone from East Surry High, Anne O’Neal of Surry Central High, Avery Castle of Yadkin Early College and Conner Allen, Elkin High School.</p>

The local Daughters of the American Revolution has recognized key volunteers with the group and also announced the selection of DAR Good Citizens at area high schools.

This round of honors included Harry Downs, a Pilot Mountain resident, receiving the Community Service Award of the Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Resolution from Faye Haas, vice regent of the chapter based in Elkin.

Downs has been a long-term volunteer Good Citizen judge for that chapter.

Good Citizens are selected among the senior classes at area high schools as part of an initiative begun by the DAR in 1934. The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest seeks to encourage citizenship.

It has long recognized and rewarded high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

Students can choose to write an essay for the scholarship portion of the national DAR program.

Application essays are judged locally and at the district and state levels prior to winning applications being sent to the national DAR for final judging.

In addition to Downs, Brenda Barfield and Joyce Downs are judges for the Good Citizen program locally and were tapped to receive an award from the Jonathan Hunt Chapter.

Students selected

Seniors named Good Citizens for 2022 also have been announced by Haas, highlighted by Avery Castle of Yadkin Early College being named as the chapter winner.

Her application will be sent for judging at the district and state levels and if she wins there it then advances to the national DAR for a chance to capture a $50,000 scholarship.

Others seniors chosen as DAR Good Citizens include Ava Utt of Millennium Charter Academy in Mount Airy, Allyn-Claire Simmons of North Surry High School, Calista Stone from East Surry High School, Anne O’Neal of Surry Central High School and Conner Allen, Elkin High School.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is an organization for women whose membership is based on being direct descendants of persons involved in the United States’ efforts toward independence.

Along with working to preserve Revolutionary War history while promoting education and patriotism, the non-profit group sponsors activities on behalf of Native Americans.