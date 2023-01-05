City council serving up honors for tennis team

January 4, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

First it was the Bears’ state championship football team, and now the girls tennis squad at Mount Airy High School will receive official recognition by the city council for its like achievement.

It is unusual for athletic teams from the same high school to win state titles within the same academic year, and both the MAHS football and tennis teams pulled off that feat during the fall.

The football players and coaches were invited to City Hall before Christmas to be congratulated during a Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting for their victory in North Carolina’s 1-A championship game against Tarboro on Dec. 10.

In November, the girls tennis team had captured its second-straight dual team championship in the state 1-A classification by defeating Chatham Central — not losing a single set in the process.

It will be recognized during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners scheduled today at 6 p.m.

This is expected to include a resolution of recognition being read and presented in honor the Lady Bears’ latest championship under their coach, Luke Graham, along with special remarks offered by city council members.

When the football team was honored last month, players also got the chance to introduce themselves.

Mount Airy officials believe the state championships reflect well not only on the high school but the community as a whole through the example of teamwork and dedication that the players and coaches have demonstrated.

In addition to announcing plans to have the football and tennis teams come to City Hall for special recognition programs, officials declared Dec. 18 as “Mount Airy Bears Day” in the city.

A Parade of Champions also was held that day in which both teams were featured in a procession that left the school campus on North South Street and made its way to the downtown area to be greeted by appreciative fans.

The resolutions of recognition for the football and tennis teams will be permanent parts of the official governmental records for the city of Mount Airy.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.