Stormwater grant targets troubled area

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Aims Avenue is pictured Wednesday after rain fell in the area.

Mount Airy officials are awaiting word on an application seeking American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding targeting a section of town hit by stormwater runoff problems over the years.

This involves a possible infrastructure improvement grant for the Aims Avenue area. It is a densely populated residential neighborhood in the northern section of Mount Airy, where Aims Avenue occupies a low-lying spot near the bottom of a hill off Hylton Street adjacent to Madison Avenue.

It is one of several areas in Mount Airy with longtime drainage problems. “And we hear about them frequently,” former city Public Works Director Jeff Boyles said at a March 2019 meeting.

The money for the proposed Aims Avenue improvements has been made available through the N.C. Division of Environmental Quality, which announced plans for awarding $82 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for such projects.

ARPA funding involves assistance provided by the federal government to help localities around the country recover from the pandemic. Earlier, Mount Airy received $3.2 million from that source to cover various other needs, with a chunk of that also allocated to aid the missions of local non-profit organizations after a rigorous selection process.

Meanwhile, a separate ARPA funding pool has been set aside for stormwater projects through a newly created Local Assistance for Stormwater Infrastructure Investment program, according to Mitch Williams, the city’s present public works director.

Those funds are available for cities, counties, non-profit partners and other entities for construction and planning projects that will improve or create infrastructure for controlling stormwater quantity and quality.

The cost of the Aims Avenue work is estimated at $450,000 to $500,000, to cover rehabilitation/replacement of the existing stormwater infrastructure there. It is part of a multi-year storm-drainage capital improvement plan that also seeks to meet needs in other areas of town including on Franklin Street near a former Quality Mills site.

That plan cites projects with a total price tag of about $1.3 million, also including several for water/sewer rehabilitation.

WithersRavenel, a consulting engineering firm working on behalf of Mount Airy, was hired to submit an application for the possible stormwater improvement grant targeting the Aims Avenue area.

“There is no guarantee we’ll get it,” Williams said after the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted to approve the application submission in September, which city documents state could be in the form of a loan rather than a grant.

A check with the public works director in recent days revealed that the city hasn’t learned whether the funding request was approved.

Williams has said that the proposed project would not change the fact that Aims Avenue is in a zone susceptible to flooding during major weather events.

“But it may help with some of the smaller storms that happen, getting water out of the street quicker.”

