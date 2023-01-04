Police reports

• A crime involving two commodities much in the news these days — a catalytic converter and gasoline — was discovered last Thursday in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

The incident targeted a 2009 Mazda owned by Haylie Michelle Bullock of Pipers Gap Road while it was parked at 1412 W. Pine St., the address for an unspecified business.

In addition to the catalytic converter being stolen from the vehicle, its fuel was removed, representing a total loss figure of $215. Property damage also was caused.

• Police were told on Dec. 28 that power tools and related property valued at $1,360 had been stolen from a toolbox on a vehicle, constituting a felonious larceny.

This occurred at the home of the victim, Carlos Alberto Espinal Gomez, on Durham Street, where the items were taken from his 2022 Dodge Ram pickup.

Included were three pieces of battery-powered Dewalt equipment, a Sawzall, drill and sander; a Bosch concrete drill; and eight DeWalt and Bosch batteries.

• Cody Dodson Jackson, 36, of 250 Cross Creek Drive, was jailed without privilege of bond for a charge of assault on a female after police investigated a Dec. 21 incident at that location.

Jackson is accused of pushing Monique Sheran Howlett to the ground, causing an injury, police records state.

He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court next Monday.

• Israel Jacob Davis, 24, of 211 W. Oakdale St., was arrested on charges including possession of a stolen motor vehicle as the result of a Dec. 20 traffic stop on Newsome Street.

Davis was found to be the subject of an outstanding warrant for the vehicle-related offense, which had been filed on Dec. 16 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with no other details listed. He also was charged with driving while license revoked and littering in connection with the traffic stop and confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond.

During that same encounter with police, Hailey Nichol Robinson, 37, of 1243 Brooklyn Ave., was charged with possessing up to a half-ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Robinson is free on a written promise to be in District Court next Wednesday, when Davis also is slated to appear.