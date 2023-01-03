Shoals Elementary Students of the Month

January 3, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Maggie Hudson

<p>Cora Fowler</p>

Cora Fowler

<p>Alice Golden</p>

Alice Golden

<p>Mia Chamberlain</p>

Mia Chamberlain

<p>Jadyn McDaniel</p>

Jadyn McDaniel

<p>Eli Beck</p>

Eli Beck

<p>Brailen Burnett</p>

Brailen Burnett

<p>Carson Marion</p>

Carson Marion

<p>Warren Miller</p>

Warren Miller

<p>Elena Joyce</p>

Elena Joyce

<p>Aubrey Davis</p>

Aubrey Davis

<p>Kali Rogers</p>

Kali Rogers

<p>McKinley Wilkins</p>

McKinley Wilkins

<p>Mallory Marion</p>

Mallory Marion

<p>Karson Beck</p>

Karson Beck

Officials at Shoals Elementary School recently announced the November Student Leaders of the Month.

“These students demonstrated the leadership attribute integrity,” school officials said. “We are so proud of these students for being honest, respectful, hardworking students in their classrooms and around school.”