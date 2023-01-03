Early College students compete at HOSA gathering

Surry Early College High School students who placed in the top ten.

<p>Surry Early College High School HOSA-Future Health Professionals Club.</p>

The Surry Early College High School HOSA-Future Health Professionals club recently competed at the NC HOSA Regional Leadership Conference.

Fifteen students participated competing in several different categories. Nine out of the 15 placed in the top ten and will move on to participate in the NC HOSA State Leadership Conference in April.

Theses students who placed in the top ten, and their category, include:

– Ben Sain, second place biotechnology;

– Maddie Grimes and Saylor Jennings – third place CERT skills;

– Jordin Beasley and Angie Guarneros – top 10 CPR/first aid;

– Fayonna George – third place epidemiology;

– Addison Southern – top 10 human growth and development;

– Hadie Guarneros-Montoya – top 10 medical law;

– Jasmin Ruiz-Vazquez – first place medical spelling.