City council changing meeting schedule

When is the best time to conduct public meetings on matters affecting taxpayers which takes the interests of everyone concerned into account?
For now, the prescribed time for the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners is 6 p.m. two days each month, under a revised schedule that will go into effect beginning with the board’s next meeting this Thursday.
The city council has regularly been convening at 2 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month and 6 p.m. on the third Thursday.
But when last gathering on Dec. 15, officials decided to alter that by holding both monthly meetings at 6 p.m.
This was suggested by Mayor Jon Cawley in response to a recent changing of the guard with three new commissioners coming aboard as a result of the November election. Two of those members, Deborah Cochran and Chad Hutchens, have day jobs out of town, while the third, Phil Thacker, is retired from a local industry.
The two others on the five-member board, Tom Koch and Marie Wood, also are retired.
Cawley reasoned that eliminating the 2 p.m. meeting in favor of a night session would better accommodate members who typically are at work during the afternoon.
However, Hutchens, a North Ward commissioner who is employed by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, said his schedule shouldn’t matter.
“I don’t want to change the time for me,” Hutchens advised his fellow council members.
“I’ll make it work,” he said of the afternoon meeting time and the juggling of his schedule to accommodate that. “I’ll make it work regardless.”
Yet the group decided as a whole to go the 6 p.m. route for both meetings each month, which reflects concerns for other stakeholders.
In saying he wouldn’t object to maintaining the 2 p.m. session, Hutchens referred to municipal employees who might be attending for some reason. They obviously favor the daytime meetings to better fit their schedules as opposed to returning in the evening after work.
“We also have to remember the public,” Mayor Cawley reminded. “And for years I have heard that the public did not like our two o’clock meeting,” especially if there were matters of special interest to citizens on the agenda.
Time demands have necessitated public hearings being conducted during the first-Thursday meeting, yet those sessions are always moved to 6 p.m. to address the very concern cited by Cawley.
City Manager Stan Farmer pointed out that the scheduling change will be accompanied by giving municipal staff members the option of not attending the evening meetings unless there is some business pertaining to their areas of responsibility.
“Some department heads like to come even if they don’t have anything,” Farmer added.
Cawley mentioned that the origin of the 2 p.m. time dates to when he was an assistant football coach at Mount Airy School and the team’s practices conflicted with the evening start time. “We weren’t done in time for me to get here,” he said of rushing to City Hall.
Originally, plans called for the 2 p.m. meetings to be only work sessions with no votes taking place.
“But it wasn’t long until we were voting at two o’clock,” Cawley recalled, which usually occurred due to some action being needed which couldn’t wait until the third-Thursday session.
“The speed of life right now,” the mayor said in offering a reason for this.
Official action needed
Altering the meeting time requires formal action involving the Mount Airy Code of Ordinances, the council was advised at the Dec. 15 meeting by City Clerk Nicki Brame. “We need to change the ordinance if we’re going to change the time of the meeting,” she explained.
The board officially recessed its Dec. 15 meeting until the next one this Thursday night, when a vote on the time shift is expected.
As part of the same discussion, Commissioner Wood suggested that officials consider altering the standard agenda for the meeting being moved to 6 p.m. as a way to shorten that session.
Wood said this could include not conducting a public forum for citizens to speak on issues and eliminating a time set aside for city officials to offer general remarks — focusing “just on the business at hand that needs to be done.”
“I am not in favor of changing certain elements of our meeting,” the mayor responded. “We might run into a problem if we start trying to limit elected officials’ ability to be able to speak.”
Wood had successfully lobbied for council members’ comments to be eliminated during a meeting held right before the municipal election on Nov. 8.
The other members agreed to that move, including Koch calling it “an excellent idea” — which Wood said was a way to avoid politics being injected into those comments.
Wood later said she was not in favor of this becoming a permanent change, explaining that the early November bypassing of remarks “was just a one-time thing.”
Meanwhile, Cawley said the board will return to the 2 p.m. meeting time if the change to 6 p.m. proves problematic.
