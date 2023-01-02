Area trucking magnate Hardy passes at 90

This photo from Hardy Brothers Trucking social media shows flags at their Siloam facility flying at half staff. Founder Ralph Hardy died over the weekend at the age of 90. (Photo: Hardy Brothers Trucking)
Three generations of Hardy Brothers Trucking are seen. President Eddie Hardy, Founder Ralph Hardy, and Vice President Ryan Hardy. Ryan Hardy said of his grandfather, “If you go across the country someone will know Ralph Hardy. He’s a hard worker who has never compromised, and has made an impression throughout this area and across the trucking industry.”
Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News
In 2022 Hardy Brothers Trucking were selected to haul the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, named Ruby, from North Carolina to Washington, D.C. Before arriving in the nation’s capital, Ruby did a barnstorming tour of the state with stops including in Mount Airy. (Photo: Hardy Brothers)
Ralph Hardy, who founded Hardy Brothers Trucking in 1965, passed away over the weekend.
Hardy Brothers Trucking Company wrote online, “Ralph Hardy loved his family, friends, and trucking until the blessed age of 90. Ralph opened Hardy Brothers in 1965, becoming a friend and mentor to all who joined the Hardy Brothers family.
Condolences were rolling into Hardy Brothers online with commenters, friends and colleagues who had worked for, or with, Hardy and Hardy Brothers Trucking over the years.
“Ralph was known for his generous spirit and always greeted you with a smile. He will be missed by many. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers for our Hardy Family. Arrangements are forthcoming.”
Cox-Needham Funeral Services has since released those arrangements — the family will receive friends at Salem Baptist Church in Dobson on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., with a celebration of life service at 1 p.m. and a private interment following.
With Ralph’s son Eddie now the president and grandson Ryan the company’s vice president, Hardy Brothers Trucking has been and will continue to be a family affair — just as Ralph Hardy would have wanted it.
In September at the celebration of his 90th birthday, his grandson Ryan said that it was unlikely that there was anyone working in trucking who did not know of Ralph Hardy. “If you go across the country someone will know Ralph Hardy. He’s a hard worker who has never compromised and has made an impression throughout this area and across the trucking industry.”
That widespread acclaim in the industry help his company land the coveted task of transporting the 78-foot Capitol Christmas Tree from the Pisgah National Forest to Washington D.C. before Christmas, which included dozens of stops all across North Carolina and Virginia.
Siloam Baptist Church shared online, “Please remember the Hardy family, our church, and all of our Siloam family. This man was a true hero of the faith and Patriarch of our community. Ralph Hardy was a Blessing to all who had the honor of knowing him. He will be sorely missed.”
“Heaven became a little sweeter when the truck driving man pulled into the pearly gates. Rest Easy Ralph.”
Rebecca Carter wrote, “I never spoke with Mr. Ralph when he did not display a kind and gentle spirit. A hole will be left in the Siloam Community, Siloam Baptist Church, and his family and work family.”
“He was always at church no matter if Wednesday, Sunday, revival, etc. His life exemplified a Christian walk. Deep sorrow for the family,” she concluded.
Frankie Andrews of Pilot Mountain wrote, “I just heard the news of a local icon passing away. For some you may not recognize the name for those in the transportation industry many will be hurt knowing the last of the good ones is no longer with us.”
“Ralph Hardy founder of Hardy Bros. Trucking passed away… In a world where we all see darkness Ralph was always a light to all those around him. In an Industry that has changed so much over the years for what seems to be for the worse Ralph refused to change and continued to operate and run a business in a way that showed both gratitude and respect for those he worked with and for those who worked for him.”
“Proverbs 27:17: 7 Iron sharpeneth iron; so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend. Ralph surely made those around him better. I feel blessed and fortunate in saying I was able to attend Ralph’s 90 birthday party back in September.
“You see Ralph didn’t look at other Trucking Companies as the enemy or competition,” Andrews, who is the Operations Manager for RHJ Trucking said, “He sees them as family, and he always wanted family around. Thank you, Ralph, for all you have given us.”
Dwayne DeMoss, a vendor who worked with Hardy, said, “This one hit hard. Hate that I haven’t been able to see Ralph as much as I once did. But I’m glad I got to see him briefly a couple of weeks back.”
“I will miss him joking with me. One of the most genuine down to earth people I have ever met. I know one thing Ralph will be missed by many. What a loss to the community and the Trucking Industry,” he said. It seems that Hardy made such an impression over the years that even those who did not work at Hardy Brothers wanted to send along their remembrances.
Joining in also was Keith Kennedy who added that Hardy was a humble man who treated he and his wife “like family and we will be forever indebted to him, his family, and staff.”
Some said that Hardy was cut from a cloth that is hard to find these days like Denise Gusler who reiterated a comment from many others about the quality of the man. “Ralph helped me so much in trucking with his knowledge and his kindness. Trucking lost a good man.”