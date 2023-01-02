East Surry holds Real World Simulation event

Students Clayton Chilton, Quentin Collins and Brandon Denton at the East Surry High School Real World Simulation event.

<p>Students Ian Vanhoy, JT Jefferson and Dustin Gifford get information at the event.</p>

A Real World Simulation event took place recently on East Surry High School’s campus in Pilot Mountain.

Thirty guests from the Children’s Center, Alliance Insurance, Pilot Mountain Civic Club and State Employees Credit Union were on site to educate students who attended workshops, visited with businesses, compiled budget sheets, and entered to win door prizes.