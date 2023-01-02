‘Cinderella’ auditions are Tuesday, Wednesday

January 2, 2023 John Peters Arts, Entertainment, News 0

Auditions for the Surry Arts Council’s production of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” directed by Madeline Matanick are being held on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day at the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane, arts council officials said.

“At its core, ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ remains the heartfelt tale of the girl from the cinders who connects with her prince,” they said. “This version shows her to be forthright and kind as she tries to change the prince into a better man.”

Those auditioning should be prepared to sing 16-32 bars of a musical theater song in the style of the show. Those auditioning may take sheet music or sing acapella. “Be ready to learn a short dance combination and read from the script,” organizers said. “Wear clothing you can move in and bring dance shoes if you have them. You only need to be present at one evening of auditions. Auditions are open to ages 5 to adults.”

Auditioners must be available for mandatory rehearsals and performance dates. Tech rehearsals will be on March 24 and from March 27 to March 30. The public performances will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. School performances will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 31, and Monday, April 3.

Watch for details of other activities associated with the production including a Cinderella Tea served by members of the cast, and Cinderella-theme craft workshops.

For additional information about auditions, contact Madeline Matanick at madi@surryarts. For all other inquiries, contact Marianna Juliana at marianna@surryarts.org or 336-786-7998. Tickets for the shows are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street.