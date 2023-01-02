Franklin robotics team honored

Franklin Elementary School’s Lego League Robotics team includes, from left, front row, Coach Tonya Fletcher and Coach Annette Reece; middle row, Gunner Walker, Wrenzo Freeman, and Angel Luna; next row, Jasmine Snow and Caleb Carney; and front row, Maddox Watson. Not pictured is Cayden Talbert. (Submitted photo)

The Franklin Elementary School Robotic Team, Robodogs, recently traveled to Surry Community College for the FIRST Lego League Competition, where the team won the Judges Award.

The team had to present their innovation project before a panel of judges and go through an interview process, without their coaches in the room. They had to design a robot and it had to run missions on the Lego table. At the competition the team had to run their robot against 35 other teams.

“These students really showed their awesome leadership skills,” school officials said. “Our team received tons of compliments about how energized the team was. This was the first year that elementary schools were a part of the competition.”