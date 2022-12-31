Water damage to Mount Airy High gym

Another piece of equipment is seen airing out the gym at Mount Airy High, Thursday, Dec. 30 after a water leak damaged parts of the interior of the building.
Winter Storm Elliot, as the cold weather system that rocked much of the nation over the Christmas weekend was named, is still being felt in Surry County. Residents have heard by now about the recently resolved issues with a water main break in Pilot Mountain that yielded a boil advisory and can breathe a sigh of relief that it has been lifted and water is safe for human consumption again.
In Mount Airy though it appears that the weather caused a power outage in the gymnasium of Mount Airy High that has caused damage that
“We discovered Monday morning that we had water in the back left corner of the gymnasium at Mount Airy High School,” Mount Airy Schools Executive Officer of Communications Carrie Venable said.
“There was also water discovered in the basketball offices downstairs which had come down a wall.”
“We are still trying to assess what happened, but it looks like the electricity flickered Sunday evening due to the weather and cutting the heat off in the gymnasium. Later a coil in the old heat blower gave out allowing water to come into the back corner area.”
“We are currently assessing to see if there is any residual damage that could affect sports schedules.”
SERVPRO said on their social media that they are, “Setting up heaters to begin the drying process after a boiler line ruptured at Mount Airy High School flooding a portion of the gym and the locker rooms.”
Request for comment from the administration of Mount Airy High and Mount Airy Schools were unsuccessful.
Mount Airy High is still on winter break and students are set to return on Wednesday, Jan. 4. On that day the Granite Bears are scheduled to host Thomasville and North Stokes on Jan. 6 for basketball games.
There is a fortunate break in the athletic schedule for Mount Airy High that sees them travelling for away contests before returning to host Alleghany for basketball on Jan. 17. That may allow enough time for school district officials to diagnose and solve the problem before more sporting events need to be rescheduled or relocated.
The Mount Airy News will provide updates as needed to the Mount Airy High School athletics schedule in January should changes be required.