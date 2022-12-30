Millennium Middle students win state writing title

The middle school team from Millennium Charter Academy in Mount Airy won the North Carolina state writing team competition. (Submitted photo)

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities presented the 13th state finals of the state writing competition, The Quill, on Dec. 3 at Smith Middle School.

Twenty schools qualified from regionals to compete in the state finals.

Four students from each team wrote from four different text type prompts. Submissions were scored in the afternoon and individual and team results were presented. The Middle School Team from Millennium Charter Academy of Mount Airy was the winner and name middle school state champions of The Quill.

Mount Airy High School was also among the competitors at the state championship and the Granite Bears finished in sixth place.

In individual accomplishment, Millennium’s Paisley Chilton was named the State Champion in the category of informative / explanatory.

Contestants were not able to keep a copy of the prompt or their submissions.