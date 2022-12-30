Ararat Ruritans to celebrate 70th year

ARARAT, Va. — It’s rare when an organization can exist for 70 years, and the Ararat Ruritan Club will be commemorating that milestone with a special event next week.
It will be held on Jan. 7 at the club building, located on Ararat Highway not far from the North Carolina border.
The celebration is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. that day, when the club will make the most of the occasion.
It will include special presentations, cake and ice cream (the standard anniversary party fare) and displays of photos, awards and other materials from the local Ruritans’ long history.
Ruritan 2022 National President Glen Broadwater also is scheduled to attend the event.
Old Ruritan records show that the local group was chartered in January 1953 with Cecil W. Spencer as its first president and fellow Ararat resident Hobert Bateman as vice president.
Although Spencer was in the teaching profession and Bateman worked as a rural letter carrier, most of those in top leadership positions with that early club were farmers, a breakdown shows.
That fact is not lost among those now heading the Ararat Ruritan Club who want to preserve its history.
“It means we’re carrying on a legacy that basically our local farmers started,” said Pamela Smith, who will serve as the club’s president during 2023. “It means a lot that we carried on a legacy from 70 years ago.”
Smith added Friday that everyone is invited to the Jan. 7 celebration, including community residents and anyone just wanting to learn more about the Ruritan mission.
Its national organization began in 1928 in another Virginia county, where residents saw a need for community leaders to meet and discuss ways to make their corner of the world a better place to live.
The word “Ruritan” was formed by combining the Latin words for open country, “ruri,” and small town “tan,” interpreted as relating to life in such places.
Local group active
Ruritan National now has nearly 25,000 members throughout the United States who are working to improve more than 900 local communities, including Ararat.
The club there has 29 members who are engaged in a variety of public service projects.
Those activities have including holding fundraisers to support community causes. These benefitted the Patrick County Food Bank, a county backpack program and a Home Alone effort that serves residents in the Willis Gap and Ararat communities.
“The motivation is the needs that are in the community,” Smith said of what keeps members involved in such ways.
She mentioned one cause that emerged at the height of the coronavirus pandemic which recognized a gap created when local students were kept at home and could not attend schools where they normally received free breakfasts and lunches.
The Ruritans mobilized to provide bags of food for the youths.
“As bad as it sounds, COVID brought us together,” Smith said of how the group rallied, “to help the community.”
More recently when a cold snap produced record temperatures in the area, the club opened the doors to its building to provide safe, warm shelter for folks lacking that during the crisis.
