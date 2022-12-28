Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials

In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities.
This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting concern among both Mount Airy and Surry County officials, since the new rankings by the N.C. Department of Commerce reflect a decline in Surry’s economic well-being involving median household income.
“It doesn’t bode well for the county to be a Tier 1 county,” Eddie Harris, a longtime Surry commissioner representing its South District, said Wednesday.
“This status isn’t favorable because households have less disposable income at a time when inflation is rampant,” observed Deborah Cochran, a city commissioner who is troubled by the lower ranking and also weighed in on it Wednesday.
The state department annually ranks North Carolina’s 100 counties based on economic well-being factors and assigns each a Tier designation. The 40 most-distressed counties are designated as Tier 1, the next 40 as Tier 2 and the 20 least-distressed as Tier 3.
Surry had been Tier 2 before moving to Tier 1 through the latest evaluation. It is among five counties shifting to a more-distressed tier, also including Onslow, Pitt, Randolph and Transylvania.
Tier rankings are calculated based on four factors: average unemployment rate; median household income; percentage growth in population; and the adjusted property tax base per capita.
Where Surry came up short in the new Tier rankings for 2023 is the median household income category affecting its overall economic distress level.
For 2023, its shift from Tier 2 to Tier 1 is accompanied by the county’s overall economic distress rank being lower at No. 38 (it was No. 51 for 2022). This shift was largely driven by Surry’s median household income rank falling from No. 47 last year to No. 30 this year.
The county’s median household income is listed as $47,114 in the latest state report.
In comparison, Stokes County’s income figure was given as $59,068, ranking it 79th in North Carolina.
Union County has the top ranking with a median household income exceeding $90,000.
Double-edged sword
The income situation poses an obvious problem for county residents, Commissioner Harris said.
“Median household income is what drives prosperity and moves them out of poverty.”
Cochran, the city commissioner, also cited the link between income and poverty, which she sees as a signal for local government units to avoid placing other financial burdens on citizens such as increased property taxes.
Harris said the state rankings have presented a unique situation for Surry since it always is near the cutoff mark for Tier 1 and Tier 2. One change here or there can place it at one level, then the other the next year due to the variety of factors that can be involved.
From his perspective, the Tier system has always represented a “love-hate” situation, Harris said.
“Because if you go into a Tier 1 county it opens up opportunities for public schools to get more money,” he explained, along with added federal funding for local programs.
The Tier system is incorporated into various state programs to encourage economic activity in the less-prosperous areas of the state, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.
“Cities and counties will be given preference for state assistance and grants due to being Tier 1,” said Cochran.
She was elected this year as the at-large member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners after serving in that position in the past and as the city’s mayor.
Possible remedies
But both Cochran and Harris indicated that such extra assistance is not better in the long run than maintaining a healthy income level locally.
The county commissioner believes that the solution points to the ongoing need for economic diversity and more workforce-development programs to prepare workers for higher-paying jobs.
He pointed out that the local labor market remains tight, which can be considered a motivator for training opportunities.
In the meantime, local government also must do its part, Cochran believes.
“What might be done?” she added, answering that question by pointing out how a conservative approach is needed.
“Government on every level must operate in a real world of financial reality,” Cochran commented. “It would not be prudent to increase taxes, fees, water rates and increase unnecessary spending — if we keep taxes low, businesses will want to operate here and create jobs.”
“I served (the municipality) during the Great Recession and know it is possible to keep our rates low and focus on priorities,” Cochran added.
“When I was on the city council in 2013, we recruited a company that still pays $12,000 to $17,000 per month for water usage — this helps to keep our water system up and running without passing along increases to customers.”
