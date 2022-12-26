SCC art department hosts Fall Art Show

December 26, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Ashton Golding, a student in ART-121, Two-Dimensional Design, completed a Gestalt Study in acrylic paint.

<p>Surry Community College fall semester art students presented a Fall Art Show and Open House. The art show featured work from the current studio classes including 2D design, drawing, painting, ceramics, and digital photography.</p>

Surry Community College fall semester art students presented a Fall Art Show and Open House. The art show featured work from the current studio classes including 2D design, drawing, painting, ceramics, and digital photography.

Surry Community College fall semester art students presented a Fall Art Show and Open House earlier this autumn.

The art show featured work from the current studio classes including 2D design, drawing, painting, ceramics, and digital photography. Attendees were able to tour the studio art classrooms to see additional student art and learn about the Associates in Fine Arts in Visual Arts degree. Art instructor Anna-Olivia Sisk was on hand to answer questions about the visual arts opportunities at Surry Community College and how students can register for future art classes.

The associate in fine arts degree in Visual Arts program at SCC focuses heavily on the visual fine arts and is recommended for those who plan to continue their education at a senior institution. This program prepares transfer students to meet selective admission criteria for acceptance into a Bachelor of Fine Arts or Bachelor of Arts in Visual Arts at a senior college or university.

The course work in this program consists of Universal General Education Transfer Component courses in literature, humanities, social/behavioral sciences, mathematics and natural science. Students in this program are provided an opportunity to concentrate in a major area of fine art study that includes elective choices in drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics and digital photography.

Follow the fine arts program on Instagram @surryfinearts. For more information about the fine arts program, contact Lead Instructor Anna-Olivia Sisk at 336-368-3479 or siskao@surry.edu.

Registration is open for spring courses. For questions about college application, financial aid, or class registration, contact Student & Workforce Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.