Thirteen graduate from SCC Practical Nursing Program

December 26, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Thirteen graduates of Surry Community College’s Practical Nursing program were honored at a pinning ceremony. The graduates include, from left, front row, Dove Mayes, Cassandra Bishop, Laura Mullins, Brittany Walker, Courtney Davis, Jessica Foley. back row, Luke Hatcher, Steven Duncan, Shannon Hobson, Hailey Wilson-Felts, Sara Scott, Jessica Mabe and Amanda Hutchens. The students are holding a brick that is in memory of Samuel Mortu who passed away while enrolled at SCC as a practical nursing student. The students purchased the brick, which will be a permanent part of the SCC Foundation Wall of Honor, located nearby the J-Building on the Dobson campus.

Thirteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Practical Nursing Program.

The graduates include Amanda Hutchens of Boonville; Jessica Mabe of Danbury; Sara Scott of Dobson; Brittany Walker of East Bend; John “Luke” Hatcher of Lowgap; Courtney Davis, Shannon Hobson and Dove Mayes of Mount Airy; William “Steven” Duncan of North Wilkesboro; Cassandra Bishop and Hailey Wilson-Felts of Pilot Mountain; Laura Mullins of Pinnacle; and Jessica Foley of Ararat, Virginia.

A pinning ceremony was held to honor the graduates and celebrate their accomplishments on Dec. 14, in the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture and Enology on the Dobson campus. The guest speakers at the ceremony were Dan Combs, BSN, RN, and Allison Bedsaul, BSN, RN, of Northern Regional Hospital.

Northern Regional Hospital is a strong partner of the nursing programs at Surry Community College, providing clinical experiences, as well as clinical faculty to support nursing student education. Bedsaul and Combs both serve key roles in nursing education within Northern Regional Hospital. Both speakers congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to find an area of nursing that they loved and to continue learning and growing in nursing. Bedsaul remarked about the graduates being fortunate to live in a community with such a variety of high-quality healthcare opportunities.

Combs also encouraged the students to keep in mind what is important in nursing, encouraging the graduates to find an employer who will support them in their goals and aspirations. He also reminded them of the importance of treating their patients and the patients’ families like they would want to be treated.

The practical nursingcurriculum at Surry Community College prepares individuals with the knowledge and skills to provide nursing care to children and adults. Graduates are eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN) which is required for practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Employment opportunities include hospitals, rehabilitation, long-term care, home health facilities, clinics and physicians’ offices.

Prospective nursing students can contact Dr. Yvonne Johnson, SCC associate dean of health sciences, at 336-386-3368 or johnsony@surry.edu for additional information on Surry Community College’s nursing programs or go to www.surry.edu.