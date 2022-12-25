December 25, 2022 John Peters Business, News 0

Stephanie Montgomery, 2022 Realtor of the Year, poses with her plaque for 2022 Realtor of the Year.

<p>The executive board members were installed during the meeting. Here Secretary/Treasurer Dana Whitaker, State Director Bobbie Collins, and directors Eric Hodges, Brandon Johnson, and Steve Yokeley are sworn in for the 2023 Year.</p>

The Surry Regional Association of Realtors gathered for its annual Christmas celebration at White Sulphur Springs recently, where several were recognized with awards and the group’s new executive board was installed.

The event featured a dinner catered by 13 Bones, live music from Craig Vaughn, door prizes and fellowship.

During the event, the 2022 Realtor of the Year was awarded to Stephanie Montgomery with Mitchell Prime Properties. The recipient of this award is nominated by fellow association Realtors and chosen by the two prior award recipients — Dana Whitaker and Tonda Phillips.

The 2023 executive board was inducted by the North Carolina Association of Realtor Region 6 Vice President, Paul McGill. The 2023 Executive Board includes President Stephanie Montgomery, President-Elect Maggie Cockerham, Secretary/Treasurer Dana Whitaker, State Director Bobbie Collins, and directors Eric Hodges, Steve Yokeley, and Brandon Johnson.