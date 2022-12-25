Interstate Sign Co. recognizes employees

December 25, 2022 John Peters Business, News 0

<p>Donna Edwards in accounts receivable was recognized as employee of the year at Interstate Sign Company.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Those recognized for serving 17 or more years with Interstate Sign Company Inc. are, from left, Kim Arnold with 24 years, John Richardson with 18 years, Willie Gwyn with 19 years, Kenny Burkhart with 18 years, Joe Shew with 18 years, Gray Shelton with 30 years, David Slate with 17 years, and Scott Shelton with 21 years</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Interstate Sign Company Inc. recently celebrated its 31st year with its employees during a Christmas get-together.

“Interstate Sign Company Inc. has been going strong and consistent throughout COVID and economic fluctuations for 31 years,” the company’s officials said, leading owner and President Rick Shelton to hold a day of celebration with his employees. All totaled, 65 people attended the event held at Golden Corral in Mount Airy,

The day began with Secret Santa that brought a lot of laughs and Christmas Spirit. Employees were recognized for their contribution this year with each receiving a bonus check.

For lunch, the employees and crew brought their families to join and fellowship together. Shelton drew employee’s names from a bright red bucket with many winning Yeti coolers, Yeti coffee cup and mugs, gift certificates, and cash surprises.

To close the celebration, plaques were given to employees who had devoted their talents and commitment to the company for 17 years and more. A special recognition went to his father, Gray Shelton, with the most at 30 years. Donna Edwards in accounts receivable was recognized as employee of the year with a plaque and $500. Special puppy plaques were given to Raymond McGee and Russ Comer for “their time and exceptional craftsmen on a much needed dog house for two spoiled dogs,” the company said.