Pilot Park to host First Day Hike

December 25, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Ranger Jesse Anderson, left, leads a past First Day Hike at Pilot Mountain State Park, a tradition that will be continued there on Jan. 1.

The start of a new year is a time for resolutions, reflection, rebirth and refreshing oneself, for which an annual event scheduled at Pilot Mountain State Park on Jan. 1 can play a role.

It will be joining other state parks across North Carolina that Sunday in hosting a First Day Hike. Many people have come to embrace those events as a means of recovering from the stress of the holiday season in a wholesome way involving the Great Outdoors with exercise and a connection to nature.

“It’s just a good way to wind down,” a local ranger has observed in the past regarding First Day Hikes. “It’s a very popular program.”

Guided hikes that are free to the public are featured, which tend to include interesting facts being presented by Pilot Mountain rangers leading the participants. This discussion typically includes the park’s long history, geology and local flora and fauna spotted along the way.

The hike at Pilot Mountain State Park, located at 1721 Pilot Knob Park Road, Pinnacle, is planned from 9 to 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“And it is for all ages,” a spokeswoman at the park said Friday.

The hike will begin at the shuttle stop in front of the visitor center there, where participants will join park personnel for a trek along the Grassy Ridge and Fiddlehead trails which are at the park’s lower level, she said. The distance involved will be less than one mile.

More than 40 other hikes are planned on Jan. 1 at state parks, recreation areas and nature preserves across North Carolina, with cycling involved in some cases.

Eno River State Park near Durham launched the inaugural First Day Hike in 1971, and the events have been held at parks across the state since 2011 to encourage folks to get outdoors.

That formula appears to work, with past First Day Hikes at Pilot Mountain being well-attended.

This is not just a North Carolina phenomenon, with hundreds of free, guided First Day Hikes now being organized in all 50 states on New Year’s Day, according to the American Hiking Society.

Each shares the aim of creating a fun experience for the entire family.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.