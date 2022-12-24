Surry County Schools art does well in competition

Nearly all middle and high schools in the Surry County School System placed in the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Art Showcase held recently.

Registration was from Nov. 2 through Nov. 10, with all schools having submitted artwork.

In the Central Regional competition, North Surry High School placed second overall. In the West Regional competition, Surry Central High School placed third overall.

On the middle school level, Surry Central, J. Sam Gentry, Meadowview Magnet, and Pilot Mountain middle schools all placed in the top four of the West Regional competition.

The association’s art showcase is a competition that recognizes both the best individual artists and the best art programs in North Carolina schools. An unlimited number of students in each school may participate in the school-level competition. Students are presented with a prompt and given about one month to create their submission. Media categories include painting, drawing, collage, photography, and other creative efforts.

Electronic copies of submissions are sent to the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities and forwarded to judges. Submissions from top teams and students from each category advance to the state finals and are evaluated by judges in a live exhibition.