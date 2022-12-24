Hugh Chatham announces new brand identity

A brief history of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital
Elkin’s Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has a storied history that largely centers on community leaders and supporters whose vision it was to have a local hospital.
Following the closure of a small privately owned hospital, a group of “progressive and dauntless community leaders and citizens, under the direction of Dr. L. B. Abernathy, pastor of the Elkin First Methodist Church, assisted by the western North Carolina Methodist Conference South and the J. B. Duke Endowment, worked tirelessly to secure a hospital facility to provide health care for the residents of Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties,” reads a history of the hospital.
“Rev. Abernathy, for many years, sensed the need for a hospital to serve the people of Elkin in Western North Carolina. He is considered ‘the father of the hospital movement.’ In the throes of the Great Depression, it was a big undertaking to finance such a project through gifts alone, but Rev. Abernathy persevered and in mid—1930, the Duke Foundation approved plans for a new hospital in Elkin which became the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, named for Hugh Gwyn Chatham, because of his generosity and that of his family.”
“Chatham was president of Chatham Manufacturing Company, a community leader and philanthropist. Unfortunately Mr. Chatham died on October 10, 1930, before his dream of a hospital for Elkin became a reality.”
“Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital was opened to the public on Sunday, April 19, 1931 and patients were accepted on the following day. The hospital was constructed at the cost of $85,000, of this amount $40,000 was contributed by the Duke Foundation. The fourteen acre tract of land for the building was given by Chatham Manufacturing Company.”
Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital is now Hugh Chatham Health, a not-for-profit community health care network of physician clinics and an 81-bed acute care hospital that delivers healthcare to residents of the Yadkin Valley and Foothills region of North Carolina and southwestern Virginia. Employing more than 950 team members, Hugh Chatham Health includes a medical group of more than 74 providers across 29 locations and six counties. Headquartered in Elkin, Hugh Chatham has been nationally recognized for patient satisfaction, patient safety, and clinical quality.
Serving the Yadkin Valley region of North Carolina for nearly a century, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has evolved into a comprehensive, independent community healthcare system with more than 350,000 patient care visits annually.
While serving the Yadkin Valley region for nearly a century, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has evolved into a comprehensive community healthcare system providing care across 350,000 patient care visits annually. To better reflect its breadth and depth, the organization has introduced a new brand identity: Hugh Chatham Health – where “Your Health is Our Passion.”
“At Hugh Chatham Health we are committed to exceptionally safe, high-quality care and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made on that journey,” said CEO Paul Hammes. “In the past year alone, we’ve ranked in the top 15% of hospitals nationwide for patient satisfaction, patient safety, and for stroke care. We are one of only two Joint Commission ‘advanced’ total hip and knee replacement centers in the state, recently named a 5-star program by Healthgrades. And we continue to invest in life-changing programs and resources, including a new electronic health record system which will transform the care process. At our hospital, surgery center, emergency department, 29 physician clinics, Hugh Chatham Health at Home, and beyond,”
Cynthia Gonzalez, vice chair of Hugh Chatham Health’s Board of Trustees, added, “The new brand honors our heritage, features a distinct and recognizable ‘HC’, and signals our bold commitment to advance the community’s health and vibrancy. And as we continue to grow, our vision remains clear: to be the best community healthcare system in the nation, with service as our guiding principle.”
In the months ahead, officials there plan for Hugh Chatham Health’s new brand identity to become more visible and broadly represented across the system and region.