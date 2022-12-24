Foundation gives out first-time grants

December 24, 2022 Mount Airy News Featured Stories, News 0
Staff report

MACS Educational Foundation Board Member Phil Thacker draws and announces numbers during the fall fundraiser where $10,000 was raised for student scholarships. (Submitted photo)

Early this year, leaders in the Mount Airy school system and local business community formed the Mount Airy City Schools Educational Foundation, a 501c3 created to raise money in order to support arts education, dual language immersion programs, and workforce development throughout the school district.

“The foundation also serves as a pathway of giving for those wishing to donate back to the school system in honor or memory of loved ones,” school leaders said of the non-profit agency.

As the foundation’s first year of existence draws to a close, it is already having an effect on the city schools. In November, the foundation awarded grants to staff members across the district to go toward their proposed projects. More than $23,000 was awarded to the surprise of staff and students.

“I am overwhelmed at the response from our Mount Airy community in the first year of the educational foundation,” Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison said. “Bringing in dollars above and beyond normal giving to help with teacher grants and student scholarships shows that we have a giving community who cares deeply about education. Our teachers and students deserve our support and the educational foundation is another way to provide that support for each and everyone.”

Some of the funded projects include:

• Career and technical education teacher Garrett Howlett will help students utilize their new iPads by engaging them in the design process and the development of their digital engineering notebooks. The aim is for learners to gain a better understanding of industry standards while also honing their craft as designers with employability skills’

• Sara Lowe, sustainable agriculture educator, will be able to enhance the Bears in Coop project with a chicken run. This will enable students to learn about animal husbandry and raise grass-fed chickens and eggs. The run will allow chickens to have a place to be safe from predators while still able to get on the ground;

• Catrina Alexander and Kathy Brintle will work with Mount Airy Middle School students who will obtain access to an indoor hydroponic tower for sixth-grade lessons and for integration into the newly formed Future Farmers of America (FFA) Club. The plan is for students to gain an understanding of food sourcing and sustainability while also gaining employability skills;

• Hollie Heller, music educator for BH Tharrington Primary and JJ Jones Intermediate, will be purchasing a noteworthy classroom rug for active student engagement and a new set of risers for musical performances. Students also will have access to new ukulele racks and tuners to refine their hands-on artistry’

• Nicole Hooker, interventionist for BH Tharrington Primary, will be purchasing reading English resources for dual language immersion teachers to use to engage their students. Games, books, and pre-made instructional resources will allow teachers and staff to work with students to improve literacy and language skills.

The foundation’s goal to hold one fundraising dinner a year proved successful this year, according to officials. More than 150 community members came together in May for the first event, raising nearly $50,000 for the programs. The foundation is designed to put 10% of donations into its endowment fund and spend 100% of the investment income on “positively impacting student learning.” Money is also set aside for student scholarships that will open to current students in the spring of 2023.

The next fundraising dinner for the foundation is scheduled for April.

In addition to supporting programs in the district, the foundation set the goal of providing scholarships to students. A portion of the spring fundraiser was earmarked for student scholarships but the foundation’s board wishes to provide “impactful” scholarships for students, school officials said. That is how the fall fundraiser, termed “The Lucky Draw” came to be. The committee sold numbers 1-100 for $100 to raise $10,000 in a raffle.

Committee members asked businesses and community members for donations of prizes and “donors were generous and quick to give,” foundation officials said. The opportunities to win ended up being 11 prize packages valued at more than $400 each and 10 door prizes ranging from $100 to $300 each. The money raised will go toward student scholarships and students interested in technical fields, arts and language, and teaching will be able to apply for this funding beginning in spring.