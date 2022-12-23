Project Denver dangles $6.4 million investment

Resident J.T. Hinson is seen addressing the Surry County Board of Commissioners via the county’s video feed. Hinson questioned the secrecy behind the incentive package being offered to Project Cobra of $36,244 over five years which the commissioners approved unanimously.
There are presents under the Christmas tree that entice, and a new package has quietly been placed under Surry County’s tree. Project Denver has been wrapped in pretty paper and bows with a ‘no peeking’ label affixed for county residents. It may make a nice, matched pair, so to speak, when paired with Project Cobra which itself remains coiled and under a thick veil of secrecy.
What is known is that a company has expressed interest in Surry County and the board of commissioners will be holding a public hearing on the matter early in the new year. The public hearing will be the first time that the board will discuss the project in public and will allow residents a chance to offer their opinion on whether the county should partake in the incentives package —although residents won’t have any information with which to form an opinion. The county is not releasing the name of the firm, the type of work it will do, nor will it say what kind of incentives it is seeking.
The county is observing New Years Day on Monday, Jan. 2 which means the county commissioners meeting that night, and the public hearing on Project Denver, are moved one day later to Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The county statement said, “A private corporation proposes a direct investment of $6.4 million within Surry County. A source of funding for the improvement is the County’s General Fund Reserves. Public benefit to be derived from making such improvement includes the expansion of Surry County’s tax base, creation of new jobs within the County and improvement of the general employment outlook in Surry County.” County officials won’t say what the “improvement” is nor how much of the county’s general fund reserve it might use.
“The public hearing shall be used as a forum to hear public comment on the proposed project and to evaluate the value of the project to Surry County and its citizens,” the statement concludes.
The amount of the incentives package or its proposed use are unknown at this time. With the recent departure of Todd Tucker as the leader of the Surry Economic Development Partnership, his duties have fallen temporarily to Creative Economic Development Consulting, LLC of Elkin. Crystal Morphis of Creative EDC said Friday it was their policy to not offer comment on ongoing negotiations, although she did offer the Town of Elkin will hold a public hearing on Project Denver Jan. 9 which may suggest the town is considering their own incentives.
The notice from the county that a public hearing was forthcoming appeared on their website at some point after the last meeting of the board of commissioners on Dec 5. Their agenda had no listing of any incentive packages to be brought before the board.
Surry County Commissioner Mark Marion said he was not able to shed any light on the forthcoming Project Denver. “I wish I could give some insight, but we are not in the loop on these two,” he said alluding also to the snoozing Project Cobra.
Marion has previously expressed interest in the potential of Project Cobra and its potential to grow an existing Surry County employer’s footprint and employee headcount. The commissioners in a unanimous vote passed the incentive package of $36,244 spread over five years in performance-based incentives. The City of Mount Airy followed suit approving a plan for $36,341 over a five-year period.
The public has not yet been made aware of the identity of the company at the heart of the project, or the timeline on their decisions. As Marion said, “We’re still in the dark on the advancement of Project Cobra.”
Project Cobra is reported to be the potential consolidation of warehouse and distribution operations for a company already in Surry County valued at over $1.96 million in investment. They are looking also looking at sites in Alabama and South Carolina where they currently have operations as well. If selected it may yield 35 new jobs to the area, conversely if they should move, they will take 63 jobs with them.
For Project Cobra’s public hearing there was only one in-person speaker, resident J.T. Henson who expressed frustration that a public hearing had been called and comment from the public solicited. He wondered how anyone could attend the hearing or speak on it with any authority if the public had never heard about it before. With no forewarning and no information provided he felt the public was in the dark and that in the dark, he said corruption can form like mold.
Some have wondered if incentive packages are the best way to bring a new business to town, or help one expand. Mitch Kokai, a North Carolina political analyst for the conservative John Locke Foundation, spoke on incentives earlier this month and used a turn of phrase that has found its way into debates and forums in front of Surry County’s Board of Commissioners – that being the concept of economic winners and losers.
He wrote, “These (incentive) deals offer another example of the government trying to pick economic winners and losers. If these companies actually need taxpayer support to survive, then the targeted incentive is ill-advised. If the companies only chose North Carolina because of the incentive, then that doesn’t bode well for the state when the incentive runs out and the business starts reassessing its options.”
He goes on to suggest that targeting across the board changes that are pro-business are a better path than incentives alone, “North Carolina does better when it focuses on broad-based economic reforms — low tax rates, light regulatory burden – that affect everyone,” he said. “That’s a preferable approach for existing businesses, new businesses, and people who don’t even know yet that they want to start a business.”