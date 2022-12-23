White Plains Elementary holds spelling bee

White Plains Elementary School recently held its annual spelling bee. Among those participating are, from the left, Riley Smith from the fourth grade, Gracie Beasley and Sofia Medel Ponce from the fifth grade and Axel Martinez Sanchez fourth grade.

White Plains Elementary School recently held its annual spelling bee, with fifth grader Gracie Beasley emerging as the School Spelling Bee Champion.

