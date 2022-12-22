SCC Honor Society has project published

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Excellence in Business Awards Thursday at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy, presenting ten awards to businesses, individuals, and a non-profit organization.

The Young Professional of the Year is a new award for the chamber, with officials there saying they were looking for someone who has shown a commitment to the future of Surry County. They found the right person in Nick Cooke who was recently named the CEO of AES in Mount Airy.

“My youth affords me a sense of creativity and ingenuity that I may not be able to harness if I was at a mature state in my career. Since I haven’t been told no, I can only see the opportunities,” he said.

In his nomination it was noted in 2011 he started the Helping Hands Foundation, “aimed to help neighbors in the community from branching further into poverty.” Helping Hands and The Shepherd’s House merged to form the Greater Mount Airy Ministry of Hospitality in 2019, “Through Nick’s leadership and perseverance, our community is a better place.”

Cooke offered a note on empathy. “Be caring. People need to know that you see them, hear them, and you are on their side.

Joe Jessup was recognized as the Chamber Volunteer of the Year and the audience was told he had a philanthropic spirit from a young age. The United States Air Force veteran has been involved with a wide array of local groups from YMCA, Girl Scouts, Little League, United Fund of Surry, and a member of American Legion Post 336.

As one of the Chamber Ambassadors he supports local business presentations and ribbon cutting ceremonies, always a treat for Chamber members. “It means so much to be a small part of recognizing deserving business owners in our community,” he said. “They are grateful for the spotlight, but I am grateful to be the one shining it on them.”

Jacob Hiatt of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office was distinguished as the 2022 Valor Award winner. He said he was on the path to being a teacher until a ride-along with a local deputy. “That was a turning point in my career and especially my life.”

Hiatt is part of the vanguard fighting the war against opioids by taking the battle to the dealers and traffickers rather than focusing on the end user. Surry County is one of the few sheriff’s offices in the state to have such an opioid death investigator and Hiatt will use technology to unlock phones and social media accounts to track down the source of drugs that cause overdose.

“Hiatt and his team are pioneering a path in what they hope is the solution of holding dealers accountable. The valor award is a tribute celebrating the selfless acts of individuals such as Jacob Hiatt,” Chamber President Lenise Lynch said.

Some businesses are built to last and can survive the long haul and Cooke Trucking was recognized with the 2022 Business Longevity Award. In business since 1958 the company more than doubled its fleet, growing to 68 trucks. “The owners, commonly called the Smith family, believed that local ownership was not just an achievement but a motto for the business,” the nomination said.

Cooke Trucking is an active partner in the community and has been involved in youth sports, the United Fund of Surry, and supported all manner of school fundraisers. “It is amazing to see old sponsorship t-shirts… 15 years in the future, I look forward to continuing to see Cooke Trucking on little league sponsorship shirts, just as they were 15 years ago,” CFO Rodney Jessup said.

Cooke Trucking is the oldest member of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce having joined in their first year in operation back during the Eisenhower administration.

One of the area’s most beloved holiday traditions took home the Citizenship & Service Award as the Give a Kid a Christmas Foundation was honored for its recurring work in making Christmas dreams come true for local families.

Sometimes the nomination says it best: “It takes a special kind of person to be aware of the needs of the community. Still, it takes an extraordinary one to donate their time and talent to meet that need — thankfully, Sheriff Graham Atkinson answered a unique call to action roughly 30 years ago,” is said in reference to the former sheriff.

Through fundraising efforts the group collects money to help buy presents, clothes, and food for underprivileged families and in the past three decades it would be hard to count how many families have benefited.

Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves wrote, “Without the work of Graham Atkinson, I fear that many in our community would go without during the holiday season. But because of his determination, we can serve more and more families every year.”

Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt received the honor on behalf of the foundation.

Local businessman and broadcaster Gary York was honored with the Outstanding Public Service award for his dedication to public service. The nomination said his commitment to service was “exhibited by his involvement in the Mount Airy city Board of Education, Guilford College Board of Trustees, and prior service as a Surry County commissioner.”

It continues, “WIFM’s Call to Action is a direct result of Mr. York’s benevolent spirit: Be generous to the community. Advocate worthy causes. Speak for those who need a voice.”

For his part, York said, “Through my time writing, I wanted to use journalism as an outlet to praise key players in the community for the special spark they bring to what makes Mount Airy, Surry County, and North Carolina special. I want to be the person that seeks out the good and gives it a stage.”

Reeves informally polled the crowd and found a room full of hands raised when he asked who had ever gotten a note of encouragement or photo in the mail from York. He also noted York’s giving nature in recognizing bus drivers and providing apples to support staff.

The 2023 Business and Education Partner Award was presented to Dr. John Gravitte, DDS, of Mount Airy. “He and his team have impacted the community directly and indirectly. Starting with preschool and elementary aged students, Dr. Gravitte’s team takes the time to educate our youngest generation about the importance of dental hygiene,” the announcement read.

His partnership with education extends far beyond school presentations as his office also collaborates with Surry Yadkin Works, Mount Airy City Schools, and Surry County schools to host students interested in learning about careers in dentistry. Gravitte and his team are working to establish an apprenticeship program that would include an education payoff for students that participate and decide a career in dentistry is the path for them.

Gravitte also supports the Mount Airy Youth Foundation, sponsors Smiles for Freedom- a free dental day for veterans and is an active member of the Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

Will Pfitzner brought smiles to the room with a poetic introduction to the 2022 Educator of the Year, Polly Long of Mount Airy City Schools. Her nomination said, “She can identify a need, find a solution, and make dreams a reality with no budget through her determination and the lifetime of connections she has built. Her career showcases her understanding that children are our future, culture matters, and our community can do big things.”

Her nomination noted her career with NCWorks NextGen Programs and Mount Airy City Schools spending decades meeting the needs of at-risk youth by connecting them with paid internships in local businesses for work. “She has worked with generations of students and is enjoying the return of graduates wishing to pay it forward by sharing their success stories and resources with the next generations.”

“Just a few of her recent notable accomplishments include the creation of the student-operated Blue Bear Cafe, the Blue Bear Bus, and YESurry (Young Entrepreneurs in Surry County). Mount Airy City Schools is proud of Polly’s work and thrilled that she has been named Educator of the Year through the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.”

The Mayberry Campground, winner of the Excellence in Tourism Award, was established in 2007 by Benny East on the ground of the 2,000-acre farm that was owned by two of Surry County’s most famous residents, twins Chang and Eng Bunker, who was East’s great-great-grandfather. With 140 sites on their grounds, the Mayberry Campground has gained a reputation not only as a destination for campers but as a community partner raising funds for local charitable groups.

Jenny Smith of the Mount Airy Visitors Center told the audience, “Mayberry Campground provides a beautiful place for visitors to enjoy everything our town and community offer. It allows sitting back, breathing in the fresh air, and enjoying every moment.”

Smith offered high praise to Boles, “Kali continues to run the business just as her dad would want her to, with the same core values. I do not doubt that Mayberry Campground will grow in its success under her leadership, and I know that Benny feels the same way

The 2022 Business of the Year was Alliance Insurance Services, LLC of Mount Airy and founder Christopher Cook who has four additional branches serving North Carolinians. In 2004 Cook said he started with nothing, not a single client but he has grown to a thriving business with 38 employees serving more than 9,000 customers with 15,000 policies.

Alliance Insurance and Cook believe that supporting local causes is part of being a good member of the community they serve. Surry Medical Ministries, the United Fund of Surry, little league baseball, and the Cardinal Foundation are all groups that Alliance Insurance have helped with. They have also offered scholarships to students who participated in making Distracted Driving Month videos that educated on the dangers young drivers face behind the wheel when they lose focus on the road.

“Managing a business has challenges, but one of the biggest rewards is providing a career to the staff, just like my mom was offered in this industry some years ago. Growth is what matters,” Cook said. To that end, earlier this year Cook acquired Clemmons-based Fortress Insurance Group to grow his business and serve a greater portion of the state.