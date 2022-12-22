Citizen of Year nominations sought

The North Carolina State Board of Elections will hold remote hearings Monday at 10 a.m. to hear five different appeals and complaints centered around the Dobson Board of Commissioner elections.

Two challenges were filed to the results of the race in the days after the race, then two appeals of those challenges were filed, and a new complaint against the actions of two county elections board members has recently joined the fray.

Poll worker conduct led to protests

Protests by candidate Jon Jonczak and Dobson resident Jimmy Yokeley that charged there was inappropriate behavior of a poll worker at a poll site were filed, resulting in the local board of elections forwarding the complaints to the state board, with the recommendation a new election be held. Subsequent appeals of those protests were filed by the two candidates who were declared the winner of the race, J. Wayne Atkins and Walter White, have followed in their wake.

Dobson had four candidates running for two commissioner’s seats, but that field was reduced to three after the untimely passing of candidate Sharon Gates-Hodges within two weeks of election day. However, as early voting had already begun her name still appeared next to Atkins, White, and Jonczak.

When the dust settled, White had eked out a win over political newcomer Jonczak for the second seat on the board by the slimmest of margins: eight votes, while Atkins claimed the most votes, and the other seat. A poll worker was accused of telling voters in one form or another that a candidate in the Dobson commissioners’ race had died, which Michella Huff of the county board of elections said should not have happened. Informing the voter of any information about a candidate could be perceived as an endorsement of a candidate.

The county board of elections heard the challenges from Jonczak and Yokeley about the poll worker’s conduct in sworn statements to the board from Nancy Hall, Jonczak, and Yokeley on Nov. 29.

“On Election Day, a poll worker broke her oath by pointing to a name on a ballot and talking about a certain candidate. I believe this unethical action by the poll worker influenced votes on that day. My appeal is for an untainted new election,” Jonczak said.

He referred to NC Statute 163-41(e) 163-42(a) which reads that “Officials will not in any manner… persuade or induce and voter for or against a candidate/proposition.”

Jonczak said that based on his interpretation of that statute and the subsequent statutes 163-33(2) and 163-41(a) that says in part, “Precinct officials must follow election laws and failure to do so violates their oath of office, warrants removal, and result in criminal liability” that the poll worker should have been removed from duty on election day rather than serve the entire day at the sole Dobson polling location.

Yokeley’s complaint alleged the worker told at least one voter, and possibly more, that it was Jonczak who had died, prior to the voter casting a ballot.

The county board sent both the Yokeley and Jonczak protests to the state board for consideration with a recommendation that a new race be held. Commissioners Atkins and White each filed appeals of those challenges with both citing the process of the county hearing as the main issue of contention.

Both filings said the hearing was rushed or hastily conducted and lacked in person testimony from Nancy Hill to give all necessary information, although she sent a sworn statement of such. It was Hill who was told by the poll worker on election day that Gates-Hodges had passed away and it was Hill who informed Jonczak of the conduct via email. Atkins also said in his complaint that he smelled collusion. “It was apparent that some board members had discussed and decided on their vote before the hearing.”

Board members challenged

In a lesser-known action, former director of Democracy NC Bob Hall filed a complaint against Surry County Board of Elections members Jerry Forestieri and Timothy DeHaan. Hall accuses the two of gross misconduct and dereliction of the oath they swore to when taking office and has called for their removal.

Hall asserts that county board members DeHaan and Forestieri, “Are both saying they do not accept the legitimacy of election law administered by the NCSBE or the legitimacy of the federal court’s ruling — which are statements that directly conflict with their oath of office and their responsibility to ‘execute the duties of the office… according to law.”

He noted in their letter to the state board they asserted the election in Surry County was conducted, “In full compliance with applicable laws as per NCSBE” (with one possible exception involving an election worker), but it ends by attacking ‘our election practices’ as untrustworthy and producing results that are not ‘credible’…. Both men disparage and oppose the administration of our election laws and should be removed from office.”

Forestieri and DeHaan both signed the letter that ends with, “I respectfully decline to certify these election results as credible.” They cite the ongoing issues with the challenge around the Dobson poll worker as the reason they cannot certify and then go on to speak at great length about Federal Judge Loretta C. Biggs and her ruling that overrode a voter ID requirement in the state in 2018.

The board members wrote that Judge Biggs is “delusional” and “the worst election denier in our state and the USA.” From their letter, Hall quotes the men who call the judge’s 2018 rulings “illegal” ones that are “perverting our elections practices.”

“It can be said without exaggeration that Judge Bigg’s rulings gave federal protection to felonious voter fraud thus raising the possibility of election theft, while decreasing the likelihood of getting caught. Consequently, I don’t view election law per NCSBE as legitimate or Constitutional.”

Hall says this statement is in direct conflict the NC Statute 160-30(e) and their responsibilities to, “execute the duties of the office… according to law.” In his complaint Hall wrote, “Both men disparage and oppose the administration of our election laws and should be removed from office.”

“Those statements are the worst I have seen and are not just an insult to the judge, they undermine the integrity of the (election) process,” he said by phone Thursday. He called the language of the board members “gross, irresponsible, dehumanizing, and outrageous.”

Comments from county elections board members of such a charged nature could cause confusion, “It can be hard for the people of Surry County to have confidence that people can serve in the manner they should.”

“They take an oath when they begin service and it is an oath to uphold the state law, the state and federal constitution, and obey the authorities and rulings of the state,” he said this week going on to say the men are in “breach of their oath.”

“It goes beyond just criticizing the judge’s ruling, which they are free to do, but to say that the administration of election law is illegitimate goes beyond. By calling the process illegitimate and results unconstitutional they are saying they no longer agree to their oath.”

Next action

Monday’s hearing will be only a preliminary one on Hall’s complaint and call to remove DeHaan and Forestieri which could be squashed where it stands Monday.

These hearing are being held remotely as they are only part of the whole agenda of the state board of elections. The state board invites any member of the public to observe the meeting by phone: 415-655-0003, enter access code 2433 716 9960#.

The meeting will also be broadcast on Webex, a link and meeting materials will be posted on the NCSBE website: https://www.ncsbe.gov/current-sbe-events.