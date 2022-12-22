New year, new opportunities for nonprofits

The United Fund of Surry and Funding For Good will be hosting a Leadership Bootcamp in January for nonprofit leaders. There is no fee to attend thanks to Invest in Surry funds allocated from the county commissioners, but Melissa Hiatt of UFoS recommends registering early for these sessions.
Participants of the October bootcamp sessions in Dobson are seen hard at work. (Photo: United Fund of Surry)
The United Fund of Surry and Funding For Good are teaming up again to present another installment of their Leadership Education Series for nonprofit leaders.
In January they are going to present a bootcamp for those who manage, or aid in the management of, nonprofit entities with sessions centered around the topic “Strategic Growth: Raising Awareness & Resources for Your Nonprofit.”
The bootcamps will endeavor to arm participants with ideas to better spread the message of their group and drive charitable giving which is the lifeblood of so many of these organizations who rely so often on small dollar donations to keep their lights on and the mission in gear.
Melissa Hiatt, executive director of the United Fund of Surry, said the seminars will provide real ways to use stories and statistics to increase fundraising success. Attendees will also learn about the different types of written “asks” in the nonprofit world and develop strategies for productive donor interactions that generate meaningful impact. Facilitators will also help them to understand the difference between “service and engagement.”
Back to help with the bootcamp again are the experts from Funding For Good. “Their staff provide the education and both Amanda and Marie are the “go-to” subject matter experts for non-profit organizations,” Hiatt said.
The team on hand for the bootcamps will be Mandy Pearce, a certified fundraising expert and the owner of Funding for Good. Joining her will be Marie Palacios, who is the lead consultant of Funding for Good. Both were in attendance for the first of the United Fund’s successful leadership bootcamps in October.
Funding For Good has been operating for more than 13 years to assist non-profit groups in streamlining their processes so they can plan their futures and “untangle problems so non-profits can keep creating impact.”
On Wednesday, Jan. 18. the first session of the day will be the interestingly named “Telebration: Nonprofit Storytelling” and will discuss how non-profits present themselves to the world. Participants will consider what is the message they are trying to send to the community, or to potential donors.
“Non-profits provide life enhancing services, but do we tell our story well? If you are struggling with cultivating new donors, this could be the answer,” organizers said. If there are better ways to describe the mission of your group that may inspire giving, or volunteerism, than having a brainstorm with the ladies from Funding For Good along with fellow local leaders may be an innovative way to find a homegrown answer.
Session two that day will take the lessons of storytelling from the morning and apply them to “Crafting a Compelling Appeal.” Donors are the backbone to the financial health and longevity of any non-profit, but organizers warn so many interactions with donors are one and done.
Those types of interactions may limit giving by presenting the need as only a one-time ask whereas educating the public of the services that an organization is offering, and the necessity of those services, illustrates the need is ongoing. “Learning to craft an appeal that gets attention and keeps it is imperative.”
On Thursday, Jan. 19, the bootcamp will have attendees considering how to better relate to the public during campaigns with the session “Donor Relations-Creating Donor Impact.” The event organizers said, “Donors give because the cause is important to them, and they appreciate feeling that they have done something important by supporting a specific non-profit, are you giving them the attention they deserve and need? Relationship management is key to retaining any donor.”
After lunch, the bootcamp will wrap with a session entitles “Balance of Power -The Board Chair and ED (Executive Director)” to help foster better relationships between the board who oversees a non-profit and the ED tasked with the day-to-day operations of such.
The relationship between the board and the professional staff of a non-profit is critically important to ensure that the mission is being executed consistently. It can happen that the board and the director may have a different vision, or a different idea on how to get there, so to keep things moving both need to understand the functions of the other and how they must coexist even when if a difference of opinion arises.
While the event is titled as a bootcamp, that sort of guidance sounds more like having a personal business advisor for the morning educating on the soft skills needed to create a bond between the organization and their donors, or the director and the board, than the imposing image of a drill sergeant ordering pushups.
Registration for the bootcamp will be first come first served and there are 40 slots available, it may be a good idea to register early for this event Hiatt suggested. She also offered her thanks to the Surry County Board of Commissioners for applying Invest in Surry funds to the event making it free to the public.
The bootcamps will be held at the Surry County Training Center, 1218 State St., Mount Airy, from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. For further inducement. a light breakfast and lunch are provided both days to keep hunger pangs at bay and learning on track.
Growing the health of the county’s non-profit groups will in turn help the United Fund of Surry which is a winning proposition for the thousands of people who rely on the many services offered from organizations under the United Fund umbrella.