Polar-like temps on the way

There does not appear to be any chance of a white Christmas in this year’s forecast, but the holiday weekend is going to be otherwise arctic-like, with dangerously low temperatures and steady winds.
Amanda Sava, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, said a low pressure system will sweep through the Mount Airy and surrounding region Friday, with a blast of arctic air following, plunging Friday night lows into the single digits. She said with steady winds and gusts as high as 45 mph, the windchill factor will make the temperatures feel like sub-zero conditions.
Temperatures that cold, she said, can lead to frostbite and hypothermia with just a few minutes of exposure.
That has prompted Open Air Ministries to combine forces with Mount Airy Wesleyan Church in Mount Airy to open a warming station Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. each day, for those who are homeless and have no other safe place to go those nights, according to Eric Southern, Surry County Emergency Services coordinator. Those needing the station may utilize it throughout those hours.
Southern said his department has been monitoring the forecasts for several days, but with no winter precipitation expected during the cold snap, there are no plans to open any shelters. He did suggest individuals prepare themselves for the winter blast.
“Just be prepared,” he urged. “Think about if power outages do happen, how will you stay warm? If you have generators make sure you have fuel for that, and don’t have anything inside your house burning.”
One area of worry, Southern said, is the tendency of individuals during extreme weather to take kerosene heaters or other heating devices inside, without proper ventilation.
“That leads to carbon monoxide poisoning,” he cautioned.
He said house fires are also a big concern, with people using fireplaces and wood stoves that are not clean and in proper working use, or they utilize space heaters that can catch fire if they cause wiring to overheat. Another danger is cloth or paper falling onto the space heaters, or hanging close enough to them to catch fire.
Sava, with the National Weather Service, also cautioned people to not remain outside for long periods of time, and if they do have to go outside, “wear waterproof shoes, if you have them, to keep your feet dry, keep your head covered, and layer your clothes.”
She added that people should make provisions for pets as well, nothing that the extreme cold expected this weekend can kill animals as well.
Sava said Mount Airy and the surrounding countryside is not alone in the anticipated temperature plunge. She said most of the nation will experience the same — sections of the Central Plains are already seeing single-digit temps along with blizzard-like snow.
“An upper level trough is driving all of this,” she said. That trough began developing last week over Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest, and began moving across the country this week.
“This is definitely widespread…it is digging really far south. As far as Southwest Florida,” she added.
While there is no significant chance of snow or icy precipitation with the cold weather, the National Weather Service did issue a winter storm advisory for Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, with a chance of sleet and freezing rain. Sava said around Mount Airy, that might result in ice accumulation of about 1/100th of an inch, although places north in Caroll and Patrick counties in Virginia could see 1/10 of an inch of ice build up.
All of that should be gone and cleared up before Friday’s temperature plunge, she said, and by early next week daily highs should be back to a more seasonal mid-40s, with lows in the 20s.