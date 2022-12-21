Bannertown VFD gives truck to flood-stricken area

With Christmas yet to arrive, the Bannertown Volunteer Fire Department already has been in the giving mood with its recent donation of a fire truck to some counterparts in Kentucky hard hit by flooding.
The Mayking Volunteer Fire Department, located in Letcher County in the eastern part of that state, had lost the bulk of its equipment during the devastation occurring in July, which surpassed any encountered in the history of that area.
“And it was greatly appreciated,” Mayking Fire Chief Tony Fugate said last week in reaction to the truck donation. “That’s a great bunch of guys there in Bannertown.”
However, one might wonder how the local fire department about 200 miles away from the one in Kentucky learned about its plight.
That’s where Jon Doss enters the picture, in providing a key link between the two.
Doss, who works as transportation coordinator for Mount Airy City Schools and is involved with the Bannertown Volunteer Fire Department, also drives a tractor-trailer part-time for the Hardy Brothers trucking firm in Siloam.
As word of the terrible flooding in Kentucky spread, students at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain and Bandys High School in Catawba County coordinated donations of supplies to help the communities affected.
Doss ended up being the one to drive a big rig loaded with those supplies to a neighboring town of Mayking, which is an unincorporated community.
“We lost everything”
The local man was told by a mayor of the neighboring locality about the situation with the Mayking department, and Doss subsequently was put in touch with one of its leaders, Harry Collins, who was asked if the truck would help.
“Basically, he said, ‘Jon, we lost everything,’” Doss recalled.
That included damage to the small department’s two fire trucks and the loss of other resources needed to serve and protect its community.
“One we had to completely take out of service,” the Mayking fire chief said of the flooding toll on its trucks. He added last week that the other was in the shop being worked on, also making it unavailable.
After learning of Mayking’s plight, Doss thought about a way the Bannertown department might help, which centered on a 1990-model pumper/tanker in its fleet.
“I knew we had this truck that we were going to sell,” he said, which instead was suggested as a means of aiding another department that could truly use such assistance.
“There was nothing wrong with it,” Doss said of the vehicle valued at about $10,000 which was still being pressed into service for fire calls.
Doss, who is on the governing board for the Bannertown department and has been part of the fire service since 1994, asked its chief, Chris Baker, and other board members about giving the truck to the Mayking unit.
“And we all unanimously agreed that this was something we should do.”
More departments help
In addition to the truck from the Bannertown department, Chief Baker reported that a box was filled with firefighting equipment such as turnout gear, which was contributed by others in Surry County to help Mayking rebuild.
Those involved in that effort included Horizon Equipment Rentals, Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department, the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department, Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and Skull Camp Fire and Rescue.
Members of the Bannertown Volunteer Fire Department journeyed to Mayking last month to deliver the truck and equipment to eager recipients.
“It meant a whole lot to us,” Fugate said of the Surry Countians’ gesture, citing the fact that the Mayking department was in desperate need of a tanker truck. “It is in service and greatly appreciated,” he reported last week.
Doss mentioned that while the truck has been a benefit in and of itself, there also was a critical timing and logistical element involved.
Assuming the Mayking Volunteer Fire Department had the resources to buy a new truck, it takes about a year to get one in service once it is ordered.
The gift of the truck eliminated the need for that.
“All they had to do was transfer the title,” Doss said.
“And we can’t express how much it meant for them to donate this truck to us,” the Mayking chief said of Bannertown Volunteer Fire Department members.
