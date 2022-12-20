Inflation ‘monster’ grips greenway project

Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis outlines an inflation-fueled funding dilemma to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners which means $300,000 in local government funding being appropriated to cover additional costs for the extension project.
What Wall Street calls “the monster in the room” — inflation — has flexed its tentacles in a major way locally by creating a bumpy financial path for Mount Airy’s greenway-expansion project.
The condition bringing higher prices to gas pumps, grocery stores and elsewhere additionally has conspired to hike cost estimates for the 1.3-mile extension by $300,000 more than originally planned.
After the matter was discussed Thursday night during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, it voted 5-0 to appropriate the extra dollars needed to meet that shortfall from the municipality’s catch-all general fund budget.
The board also voted 5-0 to award a construction contract for the greenway extension to a company called North State Environmental — the lowest bidder for it at $1,489,373 — with other costs making up a total price tag of $2,225,000.
This could have been considered a no-brainer from the city government’s point of view, since failing to take such action would’ve meant not utilizing grant funds allocated to provide most of the project’s cost, for which deadlines loomed.
“Mount Airy was fortunate to receive $1,925,000 from four different grant funding agencies to complete this amazing project,” Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis said in a memo regarding plans to lengthen the greenway northward from its present Riverside Park ending spot.
The Granite City Greenway network presently covers 6.6 continuous miles — a paved pathway popular with walkers, runners and cyclists from near and far.
Couldn’t be avoided
Plans to extend the trail to the area of SouthData Inc. on Technology Lane off Riverside Drive originated more than three years ago when Lewis, Mount Airy’s former parks and recreation director, was employed in that realm.
“Since that time inflation has come in,” he said Thursday night in laying out the situation for the city council.
It has increased construction costs by an average of 30 to 40%, according to Lewis, and the final tally for the greenway has risen by the $300,000 to $2,225,000 — clearly exceeding the $1.9 million in grants.
He said inflation “hit us hard” and the funding situation was unavoidable.
The assistant city manager got no argument from the board, which seemed to recognize this as a sign of the times.
“That’s just the way it is,” Commissioner Tom Koch mused.
Based on Thursday night’s discussion, $500,000 in grant funding already has been spent on the design phase for the greenway extension. And not going forward would have left Mount Airy with a nice set of engineering plans but no project, Lewis told the commissioners.
A bright spot with the dilemma involves the fact that previous greenway projects in Mount Airy over the years, blessed with a multitude of grant awards, have not required asking the commissioners to fill the gap in such a way.
“This the first time we have come back before the council for the three sections of greenway that we have,” said Lewis.
Those include the Emily B. Taylor Greenway, the Ararat River Greenway and a project to connect the two.
He detailed efforts to reduce the total project cost. This will include municipal personnel performing some of the work on an in-kind basis and the city purchasing directly some of the items needed for the greenway project cheaper than the contractor can.
Some companies would not be inclined to go along with that, because of reducing their profit margins, but Lewis said North State Environmental cooperated in this regard. “They have been great partners with us,” he advised.
Payoff on horizon
“I think it is going to pay good dividends moving forward,” Lewis said of the project at hand, citing the greenway’s growing role as a tourism draw locally and the extra recreational amenities the extension will provide.
In addition to constructing the new greenway section itself, the project will include much-needed river restoration of the Ararat, pocket park facilities, picnic areas, bike racks, benches and fitness stations, Lewis mentioned regarding the various elements comprising the $2,225,000 total.
Commissioner Deborah Cochran voiced support for the efforts Thursday night.
“I’m a mega-fan of the greenway,” she said. “I’m probably out there about every week.”
Lewis mentioned Friday that it is hoped work on the project can begin in January, with the river restoration targeted first.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.