Hoops event assists memorial project

Competitors jockey for position underneath the basket.
Part of the crowd inside the Mount Airy High gym awaits the action.
Mount Airy Board of Education member Randy Moore speaks at half-court, expressing his thanks to organizers of the alumni game fundraiser to aid plans for a military memorial at the high school.
The spirit of competition and the aiding of a worthy cause proved to be a winning combination when former basketball players at Mount Airy High School got together for weekend alumni games.
Forty-one ex-Bears, both men and women, had signed up for the chance to display their skills once again Saturday afternoon in the same loud gym where they had thrilled fans during many a hoops battle over the years.
In addition to an enthusiastic group of players, fans packed the bleachers for the alumni games pitting squads designated as blue teams and white teams — conducted on a rotating basis with male and female units taking their turns on the court.
While those contests were simply exhibitions, the play was competitive and fast-paced, with each score greeted by appreciative applause from spectators.
“None of us really likes losing — that’s something we learned at Mount Airy,” explained Grant Routh, a member of its Class of 2021. He had played forward for the Bears and once again was running up and down the court Saturday as if he’d never left.
Routh, now a student at UNC-Wilmington, seemed glad to find himself back in the familiar confines of the Bears gym, which served as a time capsule for players from both the near and distant past.
“It’s fun to see all your friends and see who you watched in middle school,” he added during a break in the action.
Multiple players who suited up had graduated as far back as 1994 while others represented more recent years. The ladies competition featured members of the Bears’ state championship teams of 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.
Boost for memorial effort
While the scores were kept just as they are for a regular basketball game, the real winner Saturday was a project to develop a memorial to fallen military members near the entrance to Mount Airy High School.
It is being spearheaded by Randy Moore, a U.S. Army veteran who serves on the city school board and launched the effort to provide such a fixture on campus grounds for the first time.
The memorial is to include a display honoring fallen soldiers with emblems of individual service branches, flags and possibly some fitting quotations. The estimated cost of the project is around $25,000.
Moore was unsure Saturday how much the alumni game fundraiser would generate, with all the proceeds still to be tallied.
“We’re going to be happy with what’s given,” he said, pointing out that the sum involved will be more than what memorial planners had on hand before the event.
But Moore did say in remarks to the spectators that everything seems to be falling into place for the project — “and we’ve got the end in sight.”
Donations will continue to be sought from both individuals and businesses to put the campaign over the top.
Moore said that aside from any financial considerations, the fact Saturday’s alumni game benefit was student-led is a gift in itself, with the school’s Technology Student Association (TSA) heavily involved. Garrett Howlett, a technical/career teacher at MAHS, directs that group and designed the memorial.
“That’s priceless,” he said of young people coming forward to support their school, the community and its military veterans.
“This is a terrific day to be a Granite Bear,” Moore told the crowd, which responded with a loud cheer.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.