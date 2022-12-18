State football champs blitz City Hall

Bears Head Coach J.K. Adlkins, left, listens as Mayor Jon Cawley reads a resolution of recognition in honor of the team’s accomplishment.
Commissioner Chad Hutchens, left, tells Bears players that he could “see the fight” in them while watching the state title game.
Last Saturday, the Mount Airy High School football team was huddling in Raleigh to capture the 1-A state championship — and five days later it blitzed the local Municipal Building for special recognition by city officials.
“You guys fill up a room,” Mayor Jon Cawley told the large contingent of players and coaches who gathered Thursday night during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.
“And what you did in the last few weeks filled up a community,” Cawley said of the pride gleaned from the Bears’ title run that culminated with a 20-7 win over Tarboro in the championship game played at Carter-Finley Stadium.
“I want to thank you for giving our community so much to be proud of,” added the mayor, who read a city government resolution of recognition in honor of the team’s accomplishment last Saturday which capped a 15-1 season.
The resolution cites the qualities of commitment, hard work, athletic talent, teamwork and dedication to their sport that its members exhibited which creates a “positive image” for the school and local citizens.
Cawley presented a copy of the document to J.K. Adkins, the Bears’ head coach, which also will become a permanent part of the city government records.
Each player attending was given the opportunity to introduce himself during Thursday night’s program.
Coach Adkins also responded to the attention showed by city officials.
“I’m proud to be here tonight and be recognized,” he said, while pointing out that a true team effort was responsible for the Bears’ success on the gridiron.
“This was a great year made possible by a lot of different people,” Adkins explained, including much work by them behind the scenes.
“And this has been years in the making.”
Remarks from council
Along with the resolution, individual members of the city board offered comments expressing their appreciation to the team while surrounded by the sea of players.
“This was a great win for the high school and the city,” Commissioner Phil Thacker told them. “It was such a great season and now you’re the best in the state.”
“You are going down in history,” Commissioner Deborah Cochran advised the players and coaches, saying that many other teams “would love to be in your place right now.”
Aside from the physical skills that played a part in the victory were other traits noted by Mount Airy officials which contributed greatly to that outcome.
“I sat and watched the game with my husband,” said Commissioner Marie Wood, who admired the confidence, poise and grit the players displayed.
Wood also said the state championship was extra-special to her as a graduate of Mount Airy High School whose brother-in-law, Johnny Wood, was on a state championship team there in the late 1960s.
“Once a Bear, always a Bear,” the South Ward board member added. “So I’m a Bear.”
“You could just see the fight in these guys,” said Commissioner Chad Hutchens. “I couldn’t be there Saturday (in Raleigh), but I watched every minute on TV,” in addition to monitoring a local radio broadcast of the game when leaving his home.
While Commissioner Tom Koch said he was impressed by the squad’s strong play — including the cooperative effort exhibited when Tarboro ball carriers found themselves swarmed by tacklers on countless occasions — its sportsmanship also was noteworthy.
Koch mentioned the little things — how Mount Airy players respectfully handed the ball to game officials after being stopped rather than throwing it at them as others do, and the reaction to a Tarboro player taking a swipe at a Bear.
But instead of retaliating, he ignored the opponent’s behavior and went on with his business.
“The attitude of the players made my heart swell,” Koch said.
Cochran assured team members that in addition to enjoying the moment, they can use it as fuel in the future. “If you ever have self-doubts in your life, remember this victory.”
“We couldn’t be more proud of them,” Mayor Cawley said.
The resolution of recognition he presented to Coach Adkins also designates Sunday as “Mount Airy Bears Day” in the city.
This coincides with a parade to be held Sunday to highlight both the Bears football squad and the Mount Airy High School girls tennis team that also won the state championship this fall.
The event billed as the “Parade of Champions” will include a procession of those players, the school’s cheerleaders and its marching band departing from Mount Airy High and heading to the downtown area before returning to the campus.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.