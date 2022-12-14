COVID, flu, other infections on the rise

COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again, both nationally and locally, but this time the spread of the virus is being accompanied by what is shaping up to be a particularly harsh flu season and an unusually high number of RSV cases.

RSV — Respiratory Syncytial Virus — has been spreading in unusually high numbers since summer, but recently have spiked. The viral infection can be particularly dangerous to infants.

“(RSV)…causes a disease called Bronchiolitis, a condition where thick mucus clogs the medium and small air tubes that lead to the air sacs of the lungs where oxygen and carbon dioxide are exchanged,” explained Dr. Jason Edsall, chief medical officer at Northern Regional Hospital. “Because the airways of infants are smaller than adults, the narrowing creates more severe disease in children. In adults, most people experience cold-like symptoms of cough and fever. In children, gas exchange itself can be impaired. The symptoms typically worsen over the first five days and then slowly resolve over approximately seven days, for a total of 12 days or so.”

A number of medical authorities have been quoted in recent days in various media sources theorizing about why the number of RSV cases have skyrocketed this year — many center around the idea that pandemic restrictions were successful in not only slowing the spread of COVID, but in also preventing RSV and flu from breaking out in great numbers.

“The ‘Why this year’ is a subject of speculation by many people experts,” Edsall said. “One thought is that by masking, isolating, and social distancing, we may have inadvertently reduced our immunity to this yearly infection by not being exposed as we normally are. In reality, it will never be fully known why the virus has been more active this year.”

Whatever the cause, RSV is being found in large numbers, according to Maggie Simmons, assistant health director with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.

Same with the flu, after two years of largely non-existent flu seasons.

“We do know that North Carolina is experiencing high numbers of influenza-like illness activity,” she said. “Flu season typically begins in the fall, lasting through the winter; however flu viruses can spread year round. Most of the time, flu activity peaks between December and February. So far this season, the CDC estimates that there have been at least 13 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 7,300 deaths in the United States. There are multiple respiratory viruses co-circulating with influenza, so testing is important in order to determine appropriate treatment.”

Specifically with COVID-19, she said the number of local cases have risen sharply in recent weeks.

For the week ending Nov. 19 she said there were 61 total cases, with 14 reinfections. For the week ending Nov. 26, those figures had risen to 73 total weekly cases and 20 reinfections. For the week ending Dec. 3, the final week for which numbers are available, she said preliminary numbers show 138 total weekly cases, with 36 reinfections.

All totaled, since the pandemic began there have been 26,636 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Surry County, with 402 deaths.

“As for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Transmission Level, Surry County is back to red, indicating high community transmission,” she said.

At Northern Regional Hospital, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer of Northern Robin Hodgin said the hospital is seeing a rise in cases of all three respiratory illnesses.

“Today we have five inpatient COVID patients,” she said Wednesday. “We have averaged seven inpatient COVID patients over the last week with a high of 10 this past weekend. We have five inpatient influenza patients and have averaged eight inpatient influenza patients over the last week.”

Hodgin said, however, there is only one COVID patient in each of the ICU and step-down units, and that both units do have bed capacity available.

She added that there have been a few cases of individuals testing positive for both flu and COVID.

All three health officials had much the same response when discussing prevention for the three conditions — and most any viral disease.

“Get vaccinated if eligible, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home and away from others if you are sick, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, (and) practice good health habits, such as cleaning surfaces, get a good night’s sleep, be physically active, manage stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food,” Simmons said.

She added that anyone at risk of several illness due to underlying health conditions may also want to consider wearing a mask while around others and avoiding crowded areas.

“RSV is spread like all other respiratory viruses, riding on respiratory droplets of infected individuals,” Edsel said. “These droplets can be slowed down and reduced in number by the use of masks or other face covering. It is also important to wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face, to reduce the chance of infecting yourself. If you are sick, covering your cough and sneeze also reduces the spread. Remaining away from others will help as well.”

Hodgin said that individuals entering the hospital — whether a visitor or a patient — are required to wear a mask to prevent the spread of all three conditions. She said the hospital is also discouraging visitors younger than age 12.