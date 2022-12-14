Chronic Wasting Disease threatens deer hunting

CWD Testing Drop-off Stations can be found via the interactive CWD Testing Location map at ncwildlife.org/CWD. (Photo: NC Wildlife) In Surry County the Primary Surveillance Area remains to the East of US 601, South of NC 268, and West of Quaker Church Road where it meets the Ararat River. The entire county is in the Secondary Surveillance Area.

Last week state wildlife officials sent word of two new cases of Chronic Wasting Disease found in Surry County. When CWD was first detected in the state it resulted in the establishment of two geographic areas in this area aptly named the Primary and Secondary Surveillance Areas.

Within those zones the state enacted tough regulations on the way deer carcasses could be transported both to and from those areas. The idea was to isolate the disease and not run the risk of contaminating other herds of deer by transporting a carcass with the disease into a non-infected area.

The Primary Surveillance Area in Surry County is found East of US 601, South of NC 268, and West of Quaker Church Road and the Ararat River; all of Surry County not in the primary is within the secondary area.

“Testing for CWD remains our number one priority this deer season,” said Brad Howard, chief of Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife Management Division. “It’s imperative that we continue to send samples to the lab so we can determine where in our state the disease is detected.”

The state thanked hunters for their cooperation and those regulations and restrictions had started to ease. In late November, the period of mandatory testing of carcasses in the secondary surveillance area ended. It was recommended at that time that hunters still voluntarily submit samples of the deer they killed to be sampled.

Chronic wasting disease is a highly communicable and 100% fatal disease for deer that some have dubbed “Zombie Deer Disease” due to the lethargy shown by deer who have been infected.

The disease is a slow moving one that may take up to one year for the animal to exhibit any signs of infection. Symptoms can present as listlessness, lack of coordination, excessive urination or drooling, and a decline in body weight however the state wildlife commission said, “By the time these signs appear, death is near.”

Chronic Wasting Disease is easily transmitted and is “always fatal” according to the state wildlife commission. There is no test that can be given to a living deer to see if they are infected and there is no vaccine or treatment for chronic wasting disease.

The highly contagious disease is spread through direct contact and caused by abnormal proteins called prions that slowly build up in the animal’s nervous system eventually causing brain damage and eventually leading to death.

NC Wildlife officials have been trying to educate the public on the spread of the disease. “Prions are spread as deer move through their environment and can hitchhike to new locations when people transport infected animals, their carcasses, or high-risk parts.”

The disposal of deer carcasses is important because once the prions are in an environment, they are hearty and can last in the soil for decades. They have survived extreme temperatures and even fire to still infect new deer herds.

Wildlife officials say the best defense against CWD is to work together to slow the spread and to isolates the disease into containment areas and hunters can play a critical role in the detection and containment of the disease.

“Wildlife officials are grateful for hunters and cooperative partners who have helped and are continuing to help with testing and monitoring this deer hunting season,” they wrote.

The state has been adding testing facilities, freezer drops off, head and carcass collection to give hunters a safe place to dispose of carcasses and to donate samples for testing.

Three free testing options are available, hunters can choose to submit a deer head at a Testing Drop-off Station, take their harvested deer to a Wildlife Commission staffed check station, or choose to ask their meat processor or taxidermist if they participate in the Cervid Health Cooperator program and those who will submit a sample.

Testing locations are located across the county and searchable on an interactive map at ncwildlife.org/CWD.

Officials said mandatory testing has been successful and remains in effect in the primary surveillance area until Jan. 2. While mandatory testing in the secondary area has lapsed, “It is strongly recommended that hunters submit their harvested deer’s lymph nodes for testing.”

All other special CWD regulations remain in place including carcass transport restrictions. “The transport of deer out of the Surveillance Areas is strictly prohibited. The best way for us to keep from moving the disease to new areas is to not move deer. In short, don’t give CWD a ride,” said Howard.

To limit the ability of the disease to spread, state wildlife officials have also set up regulations on the disposal of carcasses. It is the hunter’s responsibility to dispose of deer carcasses after harvest in a safe and responsible manner.

Never dispose of carcasses in water, on roadsides, in waterways, or on other’s property without permission, they said. “Responsibly dispose of carcasses by burying on the property where harvested, in a landfill, or leave on the ground at the harvest site.” They note that leaving the animal where it lies is not recommended or preferred, and will not keep other scavengers at bay, but in theory it will keep the disease, if present, in the proximal location at which it was found.

North Carolina Wildlife are not pulling their punches in messaging that is designed to pull at the heartstrings of hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. They said in the states that have had chronic wasting disease the longest, hunters are seeing the tragic impact. “In some areas of those states over half the bucks tested are positive to CWD and hunters in these areas are facing the reality that their hunting tradition will never be the same.”

“If you have a successful hunt this season, do your part to help find and manage CWD. Together, we can fight this and preserver North Carolina’s hunting tradition for generations to come.”