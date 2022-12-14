Embers Christmas show set for Thursday

December 14, 2022 John Peters Arts, Entertainment, News 0

The Embers will be in concert Thursday at The Andy Griffith Playhouse. (Submitted photo)

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard will be performing in Mount Airy on Thursday at the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

The band presents its Christmas show featuring holiday favorites and a few visitors, such as Frosty, Rudolph, and friends. The stage is magically transformed into a holiday showplace, setting the mood for holiday cheer and even a little snow.

“The Embers are widely considered a musical marvel and have laid the groundwork for what has become known as Beach Music in the Carolinas, Virginias, the gulf coast region of North America and every beach in between,” concert organizers with the Surry Arts Council said. “They are a true musical tradition with which many Americans have listened to from childhood to adulthood. The Embers consider the genre of Beach Music as ‘music with a memory’ and have been creating lasting memories since its inception in 1958.”

Today, touring is commonplace for The Embers regularly boasting an average of 225 shows per year. They also embark on a cruise each year for their friends and fans to various locations throughout the Caribbean. And don’t miss their Christmas show in Mount Airy.

The concert on Dec. 15 begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for preferred seating and $25 for crchestra seating. Tickets are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. Tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to the performance subject to availability. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org.