City middle school student named to honors chorus

December 13, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Katie Draughn, an eighth grade student at Mount Airy Middle School, was recently chosen for the NC Middle School Honors Chorus. This is a choir made up of students from across the state. They performed a concert as part of the NC Music Educators conference held in Winston-Salem on Nov. 6.

This year there were 459 students who auditioned and 131 who were selected. Katie is the daughter of Andrea and Kenneth Draughn.