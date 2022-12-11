City schools mark Career Development Month

Occupational Therapist Angela Stroup speaks with city school students.

<p>Mount Airy Middle Schools celebrated Veteran’s Day with a lunch as part of Career Development Month. here, Matthew Collins of the National Guard is photographed with three students whose names were not provided.</p>

<p>Tony Varney, design manager with Allen Industries is photographed with city school students.</p>

<p>Ryan Anderson of Northern Orthopedics talks with school students.</p>

Mount Airy Middle School and Mount Airy High School recently celebrated Career Development Month.

As part of the observance, career development coordinators arranged for several field trips and guest speakers from the community to support the district’s Career and Technical Education pathways.

“Both schools appreciate local business and industry partners who provide meaningful learning extensions and career exploration opportunities for students,” school officials said recently. “Mount Airy City Schools continues to provide work-based learning and career exploration activities throughout the school year.”

For more information about the career education program at Mount Airy High School, contact Katie Ferguson at kferguson@mtairy.k12.nc.us or 336-789-5147 and at Mount Airy Middle School contact Catrina Alexander at calexander@mtairy.k12.nc.us or 336-789-9021.