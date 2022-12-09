Dobson close to hiring new town manager

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — A new town manager appears headed to Dobson, pending a final decision next week by officials in the county seat.

He has been identified as Jeffrey M. Sedlacek II, who now works for the Cleveland County government in Shelby as strategic initiative manager, a position he has occupied since November 2021.

Before that, Sedlacek was a management analyst for Cleveland County and earlier served as a budget consultant for the town of North Wilkesboro.

Dobson has been operating under an interim town manager, Misty Marion, for several months.

Marion, the town’s finance officer and assistant manager who had been hired in 2012, was appointed in late July to replace Laura Neely after Neely decided to join the Surry County governmental operation as finance officer.

In the meantime, the search for a new town manager got underway which has led to the apparent choice of Sedlacek for the position that involves overseeing the day-to-day operations of town government.

The Dobson Board of Commissioners is poised to approve an employment contract with the new manager, terms of which have not been disclosed at this point.

If all goes as planned, a formal decision is expected by the board during a meeting next Wednesday, when Dobson officials are scheduled to resume a previously recessed regular meeting.

It is anticipated that Sedlacek will attend that session, to begin at 6 p.m.

Sedlacek has a familiarity with the local area, based on an Oct. 5 letter he sent to Town Attorney Hugh Campbell regarding his interest in the manager opening.

“Dobson holds a special place in my heart, and Surry Community College is where I discovered my interest in local government,” he wrote.

Sedlacek earned a bachelor’s degree in 2018 at Appalachian State University, where he majored in political science with a concentration in public administration. In 2020, he received a master’s of public administration degree from ASU.

In his present job as strategic initiative manager with Cleveland County, Sedlacek’s responsibilities have included coordinating organizational projects between department executives and third-party agencies.

That position also entails aligning strategic goals of county commissioners and department heads and serving as a member of the budget team there.

Sedlacek believes the experience in Cleveland County will prove beneficial in his new role.

“Seeing the growth opportunities in Dobson, I intend to work with the board and community to continue data-driven decision making that will benefit the community for years to come through community, economic and infrastructure development that allows for smart growth,” he said in his letter to the town attorney.

Sedlacek’s volunteer efforts have included serving in a leadership capacity with Boy Scouts of America on various projects.

It was not known Friday how many other applicants sought the job of Dobson town manager.

