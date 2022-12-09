Large crowd makes spirits bright

Macey Edwards never shied away from a good book and has chosen the modern literary classic ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ for a local child to enjoy.
Photo: Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News
Geni Dowd got dressed for the occasion and was spotted in the clothing section making selections for Give a Kid a Christmas.
Photo: Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News
Charlotte Reeves and daughter Kelsie are shopping their list for Give a Kid a Christmas. Toys, a bike, or a doll may seem obvious choice but some families and kids need the essentials during the holidays and Reeves is filling a need for one family.
Photo: Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News
Former Sheriff Graham Atkinson is giving instructions to the shoppers and is surrounded by deputies, shoppers, and Surry County Schools Dr. Travis Reeves to his right.
Photo: Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News
The crush of locals who arrived at Walmart Thursday, Dec. 8, to participate in the shopping part of Give a Kid a Christmas. Hundreds of folks showed up and spent $175 per child that was donated to the charity started by former sheriff Graham Atkinson.
Photo: Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News
Controlled chaos in the toy section of Walmart during Give a Kid a Christmas shopping.
Photo courtesy: Christian Graham
These shoppers are using the right half of their brain to channel their inner artist and select art supplies for local kids to open on Christmas Day thanks to Give a Kid a Christmas.
Photo courtesy: Christian Graham
Taking a bike on a test drive through the store is not mandatory, but this young lady made it look like fun at Walmart Thursday evening.
Photo courtesy: Christian Graham
Consulting their shopping lists, these shoppers are filling the wish lists of local children.
Photo: Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News
If anyone needed a deputy Thursday night in Mount Airy they would find a large presence of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at Walmart on Rockford Street dealing with a Christmastime call that was worthy of their attention.
There was not a stampede for the hot new toy of the year but there was a crowd at 9 p.m. inside the store that immediately stood out for its size that screamed – something is going on.
It was time to spend the money raised by Graham Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas campaign that was started by the former county sheriff and current member of the governor’s Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission.
Scores of residents, deputies, the county’s All-Stars Prevention Team, teachers, and county officials and their families came out in force to shop for local kids so that they might have something to open on the morning of the twenty-fifth.
“We probably had the best fundraising year we have ever had this year. Two weeks ago, it looked like we weren’t gonna have enough money to make this happen. We had our telethon and things came together,” Atkinson said.
“We all have a tendency to want to pat ourselves on the back and think we’ve done a really good job. We all know and try to keep in the mind that while a lot of people say a lot of nice things about what we do, we are a tool. The Lord is taking care of raising the money and he’s got everyone here tonight; he put these people in our path that we are trying to help.”
“I guarantee that you will get a blessing for it, and we will not take any credit for it, we’ll give it all to him,” he said before proclaiming the start to the Give a Kid a Christmas 2022 shopping extravaganza, “Now go shop!”
“What a blessing to see so many people here tonight,” Superintendent of Surry County Schools Dr. Travis Reeves said before the crowd dispersed to shop.
One estimate from North Carolina State House Representative Kyle Hall (R- Surry, Stokes, Rockingham) placed the number of shoppers at over 200 and they swarmed the shopping carts and grabbed wish lists before fanning out across the store.
Hall said, “I was proud to join dozens of volunteers for the Give a Kid a Christmas late night shopping spree. This event helps ensure kids across Surry County wake up Christmas morning with gifts and essential items. Special thanks to Sheriff Graham Atkinson, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and Surry County Schools for leading the cause.”
“Our communities support Surry County Schools in so many amazing ways,” Surry County Board of Education chair Dale Badgett said knowing that there are students and families in need across the county throughout the year.
Give a Kid a Christmas will help make the holiday brighter for those families, but it has taken fundraising efforts and donations from across the state to make it come to pass. Also worth noting is that without the talent there would have been no telethon. A host of performers are credited who created videos to be shared during the annual telethon that was hosted this year by former television personality and local pastor Austin Caviness.
Charlotte Reeves, outreach coordinator for the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery, was spotted with a shopping list and her daughter Kelsie in tow. She reported that shoppers had $175 to spend on each of the more than 300 Surry County students on the Give a Kid a Christmas list, and that she could do a lot of damage at Walmart for that sum.
Many went right to the toys, not wholly unexpected, while others spread out to shoes, clothes, and personal hygiene products. One young man was seen debating a tough choice on some hair bows between pink and polka-dot but for the recipient of the hair bow that choice will seem minuscule compared to her joy.
Geni Dowd, treasurer for Give a Kid a Christmas, said Friday, “I was overwhelmed by how many people came out to support the foundation and help with this year’s Give a Kid a Christmas Shopping Event.”
“Every year has unique challenges, but the community never fails to rally behind this worthwhile cause. Our community knows that our children are worth it and that every child deserves a Merry Christmas. We are truly blessed to live in a community that has citizens who are willing to donate their time to an impact in the lives of the children.”
The generosity carried into the weekend as 375 food boxes are being prepared at Surry Central High at 8 a.m. Saturday for distribution to families in need during the holidays. Hollie Lyons of Surry County Public Schools estimated the monetary value of the food boxes at over $20,000.