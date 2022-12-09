Fire chief says $390,000 radios much needed

December 9, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy Fire Chief Zane Poindexter, seen in a file photo, says the new communications equipment will make city firefighters’ job safer.

The acquiring of a communication system for the Mount Airy Fire Department, at a potential cost of $390,000, is expected to close a key gap regarding items needed for its safe operations.

An order was placed last week with the Motorola company for the new radios, which city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter says will update older models now used and allow better communications among department personnel. The bottom line is safer conditions for them when responding to emergencies.

“These radios we’re getting are firefighting radios,” Poindexter said this week. “They’re just made for the fire service.”

He explained that the radios are suited to situations such as environments where the units might get wet but still operate normally.

It is not known when the radios actually will arrive.

Poindexter said adequate communications is one of the key ingredients of firefighting operations, which also include such needs as turnout gear, fire trucks and air packs.

The Mount Airy Fire Department was awarded a $205,868 federal grant in 2015 for air packs, specifically 26 self-contained breathing apparatus units with voice amplifiers and other features that can be essential in enclosed spaces during a blaze.

On the heels of buying a new fire truck that arrived earlier this year, Poindexter said the radios were the last need on the list of essentials for city fire personnel, who numbered more than 40 based on figures from March.

Of those employees, 37 were being devoted to fire suppression — with 20 listed as full-time firefighters and the rest part-timers limited to 36 hours per month.

The chief says the new radios will ensure more uniformity in the department’s communication process. “We wanted to make sure across the board we had the same for everybody.”

Financing plan involved

The radios were included in the municipal budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year that went into effect on July 1.

That item earlier was listed as one possible use, among others, for Mount Airy’s $3.2 million share of federal COVID-relief allocations through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

However, city officials ultimately opted to borrow the funds for the communications system through a financing agreement with Motorola Solutions Inc.

“The purchase price for the radios is $390,000, which is a North Carolina state contract price,” Poindexter noted in a city government memo outlining the proposal.

Three rate quotes were solicited to get the best deal, two from local banks and the third from Motorola, which offered the lowest rate, he advised.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners approved financing terms for the arrangement during a meeting on Nov. 17, which includes a 4.69% interest rate for five years. The city will pay annual installments of $89,310 during that period.

City Manager Stan Farmer indicated after the November action that financing the radios in such a manner was more advantageous to the municipality from a funding standpoint.

Spreading out the cost avoids a huge hit to the city budget during a single year, or depleting reserve revenues by the same token.

Farmer acknowledged that this option paved the way for Mount Airy’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to be used for other major building- and equipment-related needs.

“These radios will last us at least 25 to 30 years,” the city manager mentioned concerning the purchase.

“So we’re making an investment into the future,” said Poindexter, who added that thanks are due to Farmer and the commissioners for their support of the new communications plan.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.