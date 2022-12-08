Kapps Mill to host Christmas event

December 8, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A fireplace in the house at the Kapps Mill historic site is decorated for the holidays.

<p>A large grist mill on the Mitchell River dating to 1827 is the centerpiece of the Kapps Mill property.</p>

DOBSON — Area residents seeking a break from crowded shopping centers and other Christmastime stress have a seasonal alternative this weekend which also includes the opportunity to experience a local landmark.

The Kapps Mill Estate Holiday Tour 2022 is unfolding for a third year at the historic site located west of Dobson.

It is a free open house event that is slated Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at 962 Kapps Mill Road, off Zephyr Road.

The property there — once a thriving center of commerce in the community — features a large grist mill on the Mitchell River dating to 1827 and a home nearby which was built a little later in the 19th century.

Those attending Saturday’s open house have the opportunity to tour both the mill and farmhouse decorated in holiday finery — offering plenty of photo opportunities, according to Christine Blydenburgh, owner of the estate along with her husband Joe.

Cookies and hot chocolate also will be served.

“The biggest attraction this year is we’ve done a lot of work on the mill,” Blydenburgh said Wednesday of a change occurring since the last open house in 2021.

To accommodate attendees who are stuck in shopping mode, vendors will be on hand Saturday who might be able to fulfill last-minute gift ideas. Typically a variety of artisans are involved who offer what organizers call “one-of-a-kind” items for purchase.

The Kapps Mill open house has been a popular holiday stop since getting under way in 2020, when about 300 people attended at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Heavy rain was a factor last year, but turnout in the 175-person range still occurred.

Joe and Christine Blydenburgh bought the Kapps Mill property in recent years in a quest to find a historic home.

They now operate Kapps Mill Estate Guest House and Event Center there, a lodging establishment specializing in vacation rentals which also offers space for various gatherings.

Christine Blydenburgh has said that the couple enjoys sharing the history of the site with the community at large.

John M. Kapp bought the mill around 1843 and its ownership remained in the Kapp family through the mid-20th century.

A picturesque waterfall and dam at Kapps Mill which were frequently visited fell victim to Hurricane Michael in October 2018, being washed away by floodwaters.

