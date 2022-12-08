Police reports

• A Mount Airy woman has become the victim of false-pretense crimes that involved her bank card being used for fraudulent transactions totalling $547 in monetary losses, according to city police reports.

Tahtiyana M. Mason, a resident of Lynnewood Drive, reported the crimes on Monday, stemming from an unknown suspect using the card during five separate incidents between Nov. 14-21.

Four of the transactions occurred at the State Employees Credit Union on South Franklin Road and the fifth at Essence Nail and Spa on West Independence Boulevard.

• An assault involving the pointing of a gun occurred Sunday afternoon at the residence of Harvey Shaquille Turner in the 300 block of West Church, where Turner said an unknown suspect leveled the weapon at him.

• Kimberly Turner Davis of Robin Road told police last Friday that she was a victim of identity theft, which involved an unknown suspect using her personal information to open accounts in mid-November, including one for a Chase credit card.

• A case of damage to personal property transpired last Thursday morning, when the sidewalls were cut on two tires of a vehicle owned by Christine Ann Ayers, who lives on Bourbon Trail, The crime was perpetrated by an unknown suspect in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement/Food Lion shopping center on South Andy Griffith Parkway.

The damage was put at $300.