Dobson commissioners race still undecided

Holding out no longer, Arizona certified the results of the November election Monday after a handful of counties delayed their certifications. However, the long election season in Surry County remains open and ongoing with two seats on the Town of Dobson Board of Commissioners still up in the air.
That is because the local board of elections has recommended the state order a new election after a challenge by the losing candidate, and now the two winning candidates are apparently ready to file their own challenges, asking that the election results stand as they were counted on election day.
The results are in, and the vote totals themselves are not being challenged. It was the conduct of a poll worker in Dobson that has been called into question. Candidate John Jonczak and Dobson businessman Jimmy Yokeley each filed a challenge to the election results due to activity that may have influenced the vote of some residents.
Last week the county board of elections voted 3-2 to advance both challenges to the state elections board for deliberation with a local recommendation that a new election be conducted. The poll worker in question, according to information submitted during a hearing conducted by the local board, told at least one voter that Jonczak was dead, and told other voters that candidate Sharon Gates-Hodges was dead. Gates-Hodges had, in fact, passed away several days before the election, but poll workers sharing such information is prohibited.
Jonczak was surprised to find out Monday that those two new challenges were in the works. “I was told this morning that the commissioners in Dobson who won had filed their own appeals against my challenge.”
Wayne Atkins and Walter White won the open race for two seats, results that could be overturned if the state Board of Elections orders a new race. Atkins said he was awaiting word Wednesday from the Surry County Board of Elections that paperwork needed to send the Jonczak and Yokeley challenges of the Nov. 8 election to Raleigh had been filed, which must happen before he can formally file his appeal.
Atkins feels that the voters have already spoken and will be filing an appeal that the results of the commissioner’s race be certified as they stand. He got 184 votes, White 167, and Jonczak 159, with the late Gates-Hodges collecting 106 votes. There were also three write-in votes cast.
Huff said, “Appeals were submitted to North Carolina State Board of Elections but were not timely – the 24-hour appeal process will open once our chairman signs the written order.”
Shortly thereafter, she emailed all parties involved to announce the papers were filed and the 24-hour period of challenge had opened.
Atkins was at the Surry County Board of Elections hearing last week when the dual challenges of Jonczak and Yokeley were filed. At those hearings, the county board of elections heard sworn statements and testimony from Yokeley about irregular behavior on election day by a poll worker.
At the core of the matter lies the passing of Sharon Gates-Hodges less than two weeks before the election. Early voting had begun by the time of her death, so Huff said at that time the election would go forward with Gates-Hodges’ name still appearing on the ballot.
On election day, Jonczak was shaking hands and kissing babies, as the saying goes, outside the combined Dobson polling site as is common for candidates seeking to make one last in-person connection before a voter enters.
One connection he made was with Yokeley, who was then surprised to overhear a poll worker telling voters that candidate Jonczak had passed away. “I was confused as I just met him in the parking lot as he campaigned,” he told the board.
He told the board of elections that he heard the couple in front of him being told a candidate had died, and Nancy Hill also offered sworn testimony of the same type of conduct when she was told her friend Gates-Hodges had died by the poll worker.
For the poll worker to give any information of any sort about candidates was against policy and training, Huff said. Telling voters a candidate was dead is considered the same as telling a voter to not vote for someone and Yokeley wondered that if he were confused by that sort of exchange if others may have been as well.
The difference of eight votes between second and third place finishers equates to 1.3% of the total votes cast for all four candidates and the three write in votes. Jonczak said it is difficult to accept a loss of such a small margin.
Huff offered a point of clarification during the county board of elections hearing last week about the razor thin margin, “A mandatory recount for this race would be a difference of three votes.”
Last week’s meeting of the Town of Dobson Board of Commissioners was canceled as the board could not swear in two of its members, Atkins confirmed. That meeting is rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14, but he said he had little confidence this issue would be resolved by then.