Weekend open house event to aid Salvation Army

December 7, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Setting is one of city’s oldest homes

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

James Caudill, 15, puts the finishing touches on inside and outside decorations in preparation for the Christmas tours this weekend.

Submitted photo

<p>Visitors enjoy the decorated dining room during a past tour.</p> <p>Tom Joyce | The News</p>

Tom Joyce | The News

One of Mount Airy’s oldest homes will be open to the public for tours this weekend during an annual holiday event that benefits the Salvation Army.

“This is the third year I’ve done it in Mount Airy,” said Emma Suzanne Lewis Brown, the owner of Cousin Emma’s Bed and Breakfast at 501 S. Main St. in the vicinity of Wally’s Service Station.

The open house holiday tours are scheduled Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. both days.

Brown, a retired architectural designer, has spearheaded similar fundraisers for the Salvation Army’s Send a Kid to Camp program for 25 years altogether, including when she lived in other historic houses in Raleigh and Chapel Hill.

After 40 years elsewhere, Brown returned to her local roots and bought the pre-Civil War structure on South Main Street in 2015, which she restored and renovated for its new role as the bed and breakfast establishment. The house features items collected by Brown during worldwide travels, including numerous antiques.

The historic home dates to the mid-1850s and is reputed to have been part of the Underground Railroad system operating during that era to aid slaves fleeing bondage.

Visitors to the house this weekend can view a rich assortment of architecture, furnishings, pictures and other items from yesteryear — with the added element of Christmas decorations including a spectacular tree.

Among the antiques at Cousin Emma’s Bed and Breakfast are an original pre-Civil War country lawyer sofa, two chairs and a 1823 wind-up wall clock in the parlor; a huge brass gas chandelier from the Pinehurst Hotel ballroom in the formal dining room; and an Italian armoire crafted by monks from 87 different types of wood.

Brown said Wednesday that attendees also can tour an original one-room slave cabin on the site.

Guides dressed in period clothing are to be on hand for the weekend activities.

Admission will cost $10, $8 for seniors (65 and older). All proceeds will be used to send Surry County children to Salvation Army camp.

Everyone is asked to wear masks for the tours that were cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“It was really huge for the first year,” Brown said of attendance for the 2019 event, which was down some last year as the COVID recovery continued.

This weekend will mark the last fundraising tour for her.

“I just joined the eighth decade of my life,” Brown explained.

“And I want it to be a roaring success,” she said of the final chapter in the house tour series.

“I do want it to go out in a grand hurrah.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.